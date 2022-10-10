Read full article on original website
Sean Payton talks about Panthers’ head coach job after Matt Rhule’s firing
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. It doesn’t sound like Sean Payton will be coming to your rescue. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on on Monday, and that had the NFL buzzing about a possible return to the league for Payton. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
Wilks, chosen Monday by owner Dave Tepper to lead the Panthers the rest of this season, met with the media for the first time on Tuesday, discussing his approach to the job.
Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers
When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Panthers ramp up intensity on first practice day with interim HC Steve Wilks
CHARLOTTE — A lot has happened in the last 48 hours for the Carolina Panthers, between the firing of Matt Rhule to Steve Wilks taking the reins as interim head coach, but Wednesday’s practice felt like a return to what matters: executing plays on the gridiron. Wilks told...
Carolina Panthers: 10 Coaching Candidates to Replace Matt Rhule
Here are 10 potential candidates that could be the Carolina Panthers' next head coach to replace Matt Rhule, who was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season.
Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'
The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
The Panthers’ Problems Extend Far Beyond Matt Rhule
In the end, Matt Rhule proved to be little more than a $62 million human shield. The now former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who was fired Monday after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped Carolina to 1-4 on the season, initially came in as an innovative team builder. He’d had multiple 10-win seasons at Temple and helped revive a toxic Baylor program; Panthers owner David Tepper, who bought the team from a disgraced Jerry Richardson in 2018, gave Rhule a seven-year deal and full control of the roster in the hopes that he could rebuild the Panthers in a similar fashion.
Panthers great Jonathan Stewart: Steve Wilks is capable of anything
Steve Wilks’ reputation precedes him as he enters his role as Carolina Panthers interim head coach. And that’s because his previous stint with the organization, a tenure seemingly lauded by everyone he crossed paths with, literally precedes this next great step of his career. One of those people...
Week 6 FO Staff Picks: Carolina Panthers' Next Coach
Sometimes, gambling advice is objective—like in the NFL picks you get with FO+, for instance. But sometimes gambling advice is subjective. We're trying something new this week, with staff picks from the FO writers. We'll do this every week if it gets a good response: picks against the spread, straight-up upsets, and player prop bets the FO staff likes in Week 6, plus a bonus question each week. This week's bonus question asks about who will be replacing Matt Rhule in Carolina.
Broken Paws: Repairing The Carolina Panthers
This week, the Carolina Panthers took a step into their uncertain future by firing Matt Rhule. Now, what should be next?. To the delight of Panthers fans through the NFL, Carolina fired Matt Rhule. Now, they must start to rebuild a franchise that made a Super Bowl appearance less than a decade ago. Owner David Tepper, flush with cash and no direction must engineer a renovation that not only will soon, but sustain success, in order to build a winning tradition. Unlike previous eras where the Panthers cobbled together high-draft picks and too many role players, this project needs a ground-up approach. Patience and prudent spending will be the biggest ally that Carolina will enjoy.
