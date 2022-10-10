ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tom Brady has surprising comment on future with Buccaneers

When obviously trying to joke around with Aaron Judge and a split contract between football and baseball, Tom Brady may make Buccaneers fans very happy when discussing “next year.”. Many of us have just accepted that 2022 is going to be the final season with Tom Brady as the...
Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
The Panthers’ Problems Extend Far Beyond Matt Rhule

In the end, Matt Rhule proved to be little more than a $62 million human shield. The now former head coach of the Carolina Panthers, who was fired Monday after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that dropped Carolina to 1-4 on the season, initially came in as an innovative team builder. He’d had multiple 10-win seasons at Temple and helped revive a toxic Baylor program; Panthers owner David Tepper, who bought the team from a disgraced Jerry Richardson in 2018, gave Rhule a seven-year deal and full control of the roster in the hopes that he could rebuild the Panthers in a similar fashion.
Week 6 FO Staff Picks: Carolina Panthers' Next Coach

Sometimes, gambling advice is objective—like in the NFL picks you get with FO+, for instance. But sometimes gambling advice is subjective. We're trying something new this week, with staff picks from the FO writers. We'll do this every week if it gets a good response: picks against the spread, straight-up upsets, and player prop bets the FO staff likes in Week 6, plus a bonus question each week. This week's bonus question asks about who will be replacing Matt Rhule in Carolina.
Broken Paws: Repairing The Carolina Panthers

This week, the Carolina Panthers took a step into their uncertain future by firing Matt Rhule. Now, what should be next?. To the delight of Panthers fans through the NFL, Carolina fired Matt Rhule. Now, they must start to rebuild a franchise that made a Super Bowl appearance less than a decade ago. Owner David Tepper, flush with cash and no direction must engineer a renovation that not only will soon, but sustain success, in order to build a winning tradition. Unlike previous eras where the Panthers cobbled together high-draft picks and too many role players, this project needs a ground-up approach. Patience and prudent spending will be the biggest ally that Carolina will enjoy.
