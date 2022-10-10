ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Exclusive: Austin Rivers Talks Career, Haters, and Playing for Doc Rivers

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1BeV_0iTePrIe00

Austin Rivers is no longer seen as just Doc Rivers' son, and truly should have never been

View the original article to see embedded media.

Drafted 10th overall by the New Orleans Hornets in 2012, Austin Rivers' career did not begin the way he hoped it would. A standout in high school and at Duke, Rivers was highly touted entering the draft, but never found his footing in New Orleans.

Traded to the LA Clippers in January of 2015, Rivers finally had a fresh start, but it came with one of the most unique caveats possible: He'd now become the first player in NBA history to play under his father. Joining the Clippers in 2013, Doc Rivers was still at the helm when his son Austin arrived to Los Angeles. While the two expected this to be a storyline, neither anticipated the way it would begin overshadowing Austin's career.

Serving as a solid bench piece for the Clippers to end the 2015 season, Rivers received a two-year contract extension worth $6.4M. While this deal was met with some criticism, it was the three-year $35.4M extension he signed in 2016 that truly ignited the narrative that stuck around for years.

While there was noise in 2015 that Austin Rivers was only in the NBA because of his dad, this was now the headline following his multi-year extension in 2016. As seen throughout the modern era of sports, narratives can often be impossible to reverse, even if rooted in falsehoods. This is something Austin Rivers experienced firsthand, because by the time his new extension began, he was an undeniably solid NBA player. Despite this, the narrative surrounding him was that his place in the league was being saved by his father.

In an exclusive interview with AllClippers, Austin Rivers spoke openly about dealing with the narrative that he was only in the league because of his father.

"Ya, I played for him. So naturally, for simps who don't know shit about basketball, that's what they're gonna think," Rivers said. "Seriously. There's never been any other player who did what I did, played for their dad in the NBA for any years for that matter. I'm the only one who ever did it. If anything, my journey has been harder than anybody else."

On that difference, Rivers said, "Everybody else in here got the same story, I'm the only one who has a different background. I'm the only one who has to play with their dad still lingering over them, the shadow of him being involved in the NBA. Nobody else has to deal with that shit. So anybody who has ever tried to give be any flak for having something as uncontrollable as my father's job is just insane."

One of the most popular and highly recruited players in high school basketball, and a standout at Duke, Rivers said it was the same people who supported him during that time who began slandering him with the Clippers.

"These are the same people that were cheering me on when I was in high school, at Duke, that switched up," Rivers said. "And there was people that came right back after I played with my dad and went to Houston... I've never been subjected to so much negativity when I was here in LA, then I go play in Houston two years later, and it just flipped right back again. You know what I mean?"

Now an 11-year NBA veteran, Austin Rivers has had success both under his dad and elsewhere. His 2017-18 season with the Clippers was truly fantastic, putting up 15.1 PPG on a career-high 37.8% from deep. Starting 59 games for the Clippers that season, Rivers stepped into a bigger role following the departure of Chris Paul, and helped keep that team afloat during a transformative period.

Of the 60 players selected in the 2012 NBA draft, Rivers is one of 14 still in the league. With only three of his 11 seasons coming under his father, he knows that narrative is dead.

"I've been in the NBA for 11 years, I only played three years for my dad," Rivers said. "So I'm not worried about that, man. I been proved that [narrative] wrong a long time ago. I never should've had to prove it anyway, but it's always good to have somebody saying stuff that you're not doing, it's always good to have naysayers, it's good to have people that doubt you, you need that. To play at the highest level, you should have people saying something about you. Everybody has somebody saying something about them. That was my thing, always my dad's stuff. That was my battle. Everyone's is different, that was mine. That shit's dead now."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WREG

Bronny James to hoop it up in Memphis this October

MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis. Not to play for the Tigers.  At least not yet. Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Memphis makes big Penny Hardaway decision

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Basketball#Sports#The New Orleans Hornets#Nba
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”

The Los Angeles Lakers flirted many times with the possibility of parting ways with Kobe Bryant and taking a different route. The Black Mamba was close to being traded in 2007, as he revealed he was set to join the Chicago Bulls. He was also linked with the Detroit Pistons but his doubts made Dr. Jerry Buss shut down the offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGW

Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons anchor backcourt of new-look Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Now that their rebuild is complete, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to build chemistry. The Blazers blew up their roster last season, trading away guard CJ McCollum and a host of others. They brought in new talent, building around six-time All-Star Damian Lillard and new backcourt partner Anfernee Simons.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
CBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights

After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Penny Hardaway, Memphis agree to two-year contract extension

Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers are making a long-term commitment not long after the school was cleared of the most serious charges in an NCAA recruiting probe. Memphis announced Wednesday that Hardaway has agreed to a contract extension with the school that will run through 2028. The new deal tacks two years onto the previous one, and will pay him upwards of $16.5 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy