Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: Why Did He Select Archie's Birthday as His Coronation Date? (And How Do Harry & Meghan Feel About It?)
As the appointed heir, King Charles III ascended to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But because a royal coronation is a big, lavish, costly spectacle (and the taxpayers of the UK just shelled out for a lavish, costly state funeral), Charles won’t be officially crowned until next year.
U.K.・
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: Did He Just Drop a Subtle Hint That He's on Team Meghan & Harry?
We’re more than a month into the reign of King Charles III, and — well, not a whole lot has changed. The consistency was expected, of course, as the royals wield little political power, and their influence is primarily restricted to the cultural/ceremonial spheres. As a result, the...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Prince Harry Got Me to a Psychiatrist When I Was Suicidal
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to Los Angeles shortly after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, and just like the rest of the royal family they promptly got back down to business. Meghan’s Spotify podcast debuted back in August, but it went on hiatus during the family’s period of...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!
Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Is a Racist "Karen," Spouts Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories In Anti-Semitic Interview
Kanye West has a long history of making controversial statements in order provoke a reaction from the public. So fans of his might claim the rapper’s latest remarks were made in the interest of further pushing the envelope, but it appears that something much more serious is happening. As...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Displays Bloody Wounds on Happily Ever After: What Happened?
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Angela Deem’s vicious fight with Michael took center stage. She flew to Nigeria, not to visit her husband, but to ambush and investigate him. When her surprise visit to his home in the middle of the night...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: What Happened? Why Did They Break Up So Soon After Getting Engaged?
If you’re a fan of the Teen Mom franchise, then by now, you’ve probably caught wind of this week’s shocking news:. After just over a year of dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have broken up. The news comes less than two months after Leah and Leah...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?
Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The Hollywood Gossip
Debbie Johnson Worries Fans: Will She Move in with Tony? What is Audrey's Deal?
On this week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Debbie Johnson was at a crossroads. She very suddenly found herself without a new place to live, and her deadline for moving out was looming. Her new man made an offer, but Debbie wasn’t sure. Colt definitely worried about...
72 Teacher Memes That Are 100% Accurate
"You’re drinking on a Tuesday, and you are a teacher!” —New Girl
The Hollywood Gossip
Little People, Big World Season Premiere Date: REVEALED!
Little People. Big World. On Tuesday, TLC confirmed that one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of this genre will return for a 24th season. We even know when new episodes of Little People, Big World will premiere. On Tuesday, November 1 at 9pm ET/PT, Matt Roloff, Amy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
Andrei Castravet Faces Green Card Challenge: Who Snitched?
In between Big Ed’s bad behavior and Angela’s vicious fight with Michael outside of his home, there was a mystery afoot. Andrei Castravet met with his immigration attorney to prepare for his green card renewal interview. But his attorney told him that this was odd. Normally, someone in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!
Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
NFL・
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Lansbury, Legend of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96
Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote. Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Miss Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Nancy Oliver in Gaslight. Dame Angela Lansbury is an absolute legend of stage, the small screen, and film. Her career spanned 77 years. On Tuesday, October 11, her family announced...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lizzo Brushes Off Kanye West Rant, Conspiracy Theory: I'm Minding My Business!
Last week, Kanye West spewed bizarre nonsense on one of the world’s largest platforms for white supremacy. He said a lot of things that he should not have. Sadly, that statement is fairly evergreen when it comes to Ye. Kanye aimed one of his attacks at Lizzo, particularly her...
The Hollywood Gossip
Veronica Rodriguez Gets Hot and Steamy on 90 Day The Single Life (Recap)
On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Episode 5, boundaries were a hot topic. Veronica had just set boundaries with Tim, but something else stood in the way of her steamy getaway with Justin. Then, Caesar’s date was uneventful, but viewers got to watch a peaceful night out in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt: I'm Selling Our Winery Because You're an Abusive Alcoholic!
It’s been over six years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, but the messy split between the A-listers continues to make headlines. That’s largely because of new revelations about Pitt’s abusive behavior toward the end of the marriage. We knew from the start that...
Comments / 0