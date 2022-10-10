ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert

When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Kinsey Schofield
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!

Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#Uk#Crown#Britons
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?

Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse. And quite a number of observers are now wondering why. On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Little People, Big World Season Premiere Date: REVEALED!

Little People. Big World. On Tuesday, TLC confirmed that one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of this genre will return for a 24th season. We even know when new episodes of Little People, Big World will premiere. On Tuesday, November 1 at 9pm ET/PT, Matt Roloff, Amy...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Gossip

Andrei Castravet Faces Green Card Challenge: Who Snitched?

In between Big Ed’s bad behavior and Angela’s vicious fight with Michael outside of his home, there was a mystery afoot. Andrei Castravet met with his immigration attorney to prepare for his green card renewal interview. But his attorney told him that this was odd. Normally, someone in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Gisele Bundchen: Here's the REAL Reason I'm Divorcing Tom Brady!

Insiders say Tom and Gisele have hired divorce attorneys, and there’s virtually no chance that the couple will reconcile. These two will have to divide hundreds of millions in assets and custody of two kids, so you can expect that the legal battle will be a messy, protracted one, in which much dirty laundry will be aired publicly.
NFL
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Lansbury, Legend of Stage and Screen, Dies at 96

Jessica Fletcher on Murder, She Wrote. Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Miss Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Nancy Oliver in Gaslight. Dame Angela Lansbury is an absolute legend of stage, the small screen, and film. Her career spanned 77 years. On Tuesday, October 11, her family announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Veronica Rodriguez Gets Hot and Steamy on 90 Day The Single Life (Recap)

On 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3, Episode 5, boundaries were a hot topic. Veronica had just set boundaries with Tim, but something else stood in the way of her steamy getaway with Justin. Then, Caesar’s date was uneventful, but viewers got to watch a peaceful night out in...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy