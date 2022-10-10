Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 1 DAY AGO