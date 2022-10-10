Read full article on original website
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return
The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Popculture
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?
The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Popculture
Coolio's Oldest Son Breaks Silence on Rapper's Death
Coolio's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke out for the first time since the "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper died late last month. Ivey told The U.S. Sun his father's death was a "complete shock," although Coolio had "health complications" before he died. Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Sept. 28, which was also Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
Popculture
'RHONY' Alum Blasts Chris Rock for Anti-Black Comedy Set
Eboni K. Williams has officially cancelled Chris Rock. The Real Housewives of New York alum turned now-canceled Beyond the Edge competitor was no fan of Will Smith slapping the comedian with an open hand on the 2022 Oscars stage, but after witnessing Rock's comedy style at a recent event, she's changed her mind about him. An admitted longtime fan, Williams says she's done championing for Rock, likening his comedy style to one of an Uncle Tom, a term used to describe an excessively subservient person, particularly one who does all they can to appeal to the white community.
Popculture
Beloved 'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23
American Idol contestant Willie Spence has passed away, fans were shocked to learn on Wednesday. According to an Instagram Story post by Spence's co-star Katharine McPhee, Spence died on Tuesday in a car crash. He was just 23 years old. "I received very tragic news tonight," McPhee wrote. "Sweet [Willie...
Popculture
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been another success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
Popculture
Blake Shelton Leaving 'The Voice' After 23 Seasons
Blake Shelton's 23-season run on The Voice is coming to an end. Shelton confirmed he is leaving the NBC reality competition via an Instagram message posted on Tuesday afternoon. His exit is timed to be after Season 23 — a.k.a. after next season. The show is currently in the midst of Season 22.
Popculture
'Barbarella' Remake Set to Star 'Euphoria' Actress
Sydney Sweeney's big push to make the transition from television to movie star will include a remake of the cult classic Jane Fonda movie Barbarella. The Euphoria star has signed on to star in and executive produce Sony's new movie, which has no writer or director attached. A day after Sweeney confirmed that project, she joined another, Universal Pictures' The Caretaker.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Alum Announces Divorce
Cynthia Bailey has filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wed sportscaster Mike Hill on Oct. 10, 2020 in front of 250 guests in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The former pair met while being matched on a dating segment on The Steve Harvey Show in 2018 and Bailey fell head over heels. Their love story was heavily chronicled on the Bravo reality series, and on social media – which is why fans began to speculate when Bailey stopped posting photos of her and Hill on her page. She also ceased sharing their special hashtag #CHill, and removed "Hill" from her name on her Instagram bio. Part of the reason she left the show after 11 seasons was admittedly to protect their marriage from the reality TV curse. Both released separate statements to PEOPLE Magazine, saying their split is mutual and they remain friends.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Reveals Bill Murray Being Difficult in Hosting Return: 'He Just Hated'
A former SNL star is joining in on revealing some negative parts of Bill Murray's history. Recent reports about his past encounters with Geena Davis and alleged details from his on-set behavior on Be Mortal have painted in details that have long been rumored about Murray. Now in an interview with SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, SNL alum Rob Schneider talked about Murray's behavior when he returned to host the long-running sketch series in the '90s.
Popculture
Geena Davis Details Nightmare Experience She Had Working With Bill Murray
Geena Davis had a nightmare experience working with Bill Murray, the A League Of Their Own star recounts in her new memoir, Dying of Politeness. Murray and Davis met for the first time in a hotel suite, where the Ghostbusters star allegedly had a massage device he wanted to use on her. The two stars appeared in the 1990 movie Quick Change, which he directed with writer Howard Franklin.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Serena Joy Waterford Makes Shocking Decision
No character has conflicted The Handmaid's Tale viewers more than Serena Joy Waterford. A major character since the Hulu show's debut season, Serena has walked the tightrope between good and bad on multiple occasions, viewers watching as she's struggled with her place in Gilead, sympathized with June, and even gave up Nicole to allow her a better, safer life in Canada, and in other moments turned a blind eye to the abuses handmaids endure and betrayed characters. In Wednesday's latest episode, "Together," Serena once again shocked viewers when she made a surprise decision. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 6, "Together."
Popculture
Marvel Changes Release Dates for 4 Major Movies
Marvel Studios made a handful of changes to its release slate on Tuesday, including the dates for Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four and Avengers: Secret Wars. According to a report by Deadline, Blade's production has been delayed, forcing it to fall back nearly a year in the schedule. The other movies have been moved accordingly.
Popculture
Who Is Robo Girl on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8, Episode 4
The Masked Singer Season 8 already has one frontrunner in Harp, but there could be another big challenger. Episode 4 introduced Robo Girl, who beat out two great performers and got to continue wearing her mask on the show. She belted out an impressive rendition of the title song from Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Bad Cinderella, with the songwriter in the studio. Although Robo Girl kept to keep her mask on, the show may have dropped enough clues to help us figure out who she is. Scroll through for all the clues, performances, and judge guesses for Robo Girl on The Masked Singer Season 8 (if you haven't already been watching via FuboTV or another live service).
