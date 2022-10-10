ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Who is Joe Susan? Five things to know about the new Rutgers football tight ends coach

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waLKd_0iTePe4R00

On Monday morning, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano announced that Joe Susan will be stepping into the role as tight ends coach. It was a corresponding move to Sunday’s announcement that tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile would be the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Campanile replaces Sean Gleeson, who was removed from the role as the team’s offensive coordinator on Sunday. Susan was already part of Schiano’s staff.

Susan has long been linked to Schiano, his name indelibly written in the history of the program after spending nearly a decade with the Scarlet Knights during the program’s first rebuild under Schiano. Susan has a storied resume and background in college football, including that first stint at Rutgers.

Check out what there is to know about Joe Susan, the new tight ends coach at Rutgers.

h

h

Joe Susan was Greg Schiano's head coach in college

When Greg Schiano was in college, he played for (and was recruited by) Joe Susan, then an offensive line coach at Bucknell. Even though Schiano was considered a bit undersized coming out of high school, Susan noticed his passion on the field and his intelligence on defense and lobbied for the player to join the program.

Joe Susan has extensive head coaching experience

Stepping into this role midseason isn't an issue for Joe Susan. He has twice been a head coach (one season at Davidson and nine seasons at Bucknell where he was the 2014 Patriot League Coach of the Year ). So Susan has seen and experienced plenty at the collegiate level to allow him to step seamlessly into this role.

He coached offensive line and tight ends at Rutgers in the past

During his first go-around at Rutgers, beginning in 2001, Joe Susan was an offensive line coach for the first three years of that rebuild under Schiano. Then, he transitioned to coaching the offensive line as well as taking on the title of recruiting coordinator.

He joined Greg Schiano for another rebuild of Rutgers football

When Greg Schiano came back to the Rutgers football program three years ago, he brought back Joe Susan on his staff as a special assistant. Such is the level of trust and confidence that Schiano has in his mentor that he wanted this steady hand on staff once again. Joe Susan has been integral in the recruiting and development of the walk-on program at Rutgers in his return.

Back in the day...

Joe Susan was quite the player back in the day at Delaware during his four years with the program (1973-1976). He was a standout offensive lineman for a program that twice won the Lambert Cup.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Final season introduces another twist for Rutgers QB Noah Vedral

The 2022 college football season has taken some unexpected twists and turns for Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. An injury to his throwing hand has enabled him to play significant reps in just one game thus far. Now that his health is coming back around, Vedral was met with another unexpected turn this past weekend when offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sean Gleeson was fired.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Cam Spencer blending right in at Rutgers

Rutgers added one player this offseason through the transfer portal. Senior guard Cam Spencer joined the Scarlet Knights after leading the Patriot League in scoring last season at Loyola-Maryland. Spencer’s 17.9 scoring average grabbed the attention of head coach Steve Pikiell and now that he’s been on campus for a few months, there is more standing out.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
92.7 WOBM

Rutgers Football Scores Big Points in Toms River

It seems like there is so much bad going on in the world let me tell about something good. I’m sure many of you by now have heard about the RWJBarnabas Health Field of Dreams, a unique inclusive recreational complex created for the special needs community. Located on North Bay Avenue near the police station in Toms River it was founded by Christian and Mary Kane and inspired by their now 11-year old son Gavin and features a multi-purpose athletic field, playground area, miniature golf course, basketball and bocce courts and so much more. Most importantly it was designed for the special needs community and is set up to accommodate them.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#College Football#Coaching#American Football
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location

A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
213K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy