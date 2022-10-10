Who is Joe Susan? Five things to know about the new Rutgers football tight ends coach

On Monday morning, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano announced that Joe Susan will be stepping into the role as tight ends coach. It was a corresponding move to Sunday’s announcement that tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile would be the program’s new offensive coordinator.

Campanile replaces Sean Gleeson, who was removed from the role as the team’s offensive coordinator on Sunday. Susan was already part of Schiano’s staff.

Susan has long been linked to Schiano, his name indelibly written in the history of the program after spending nearly a decade with the Scarlet Knights during the program’s first rebuild under Schiano. Susan has a storied resume and background in college football, including that first stint at Rutgers.

Check out what there is to know about Joe Susan, the new tight ends coach at Rutgers.

Joe Susan was Greg Schiano's head coach in college

When Greg Schiano was in college, he played for (and was recruited by) Joe Susan, then an offensive line coach at Bucknell. Even though Schiano was considered a bit undersized coming out of high school, Susan noticed his passion on the field and his intelligence on defense and lobbied for the player to join the program.

Joe Susan has extensive head coaching experience

Stepping into this role midseason isn't an issue for Joe Susan. He has twice been a head coach (one season at Davidson and nine seasons at Bucknell where he was the 2014 Patriot League Coach of the Year ). So Susan has seen and experienced plenty at the collegiate level to allow him to step seamlessly into this role.

He coached offensive line and tight ends at Rutgers in the past

During his first go-around at Rutgers, beginning in 2001, Joe Susan was an offensive line coach for the first three years of that rebuild under Schiano. Then, he transitioned to coaching the offensive line as well as taking on the title of recruiting coordinator.

He joined Greg Schiano for another rebuild of Rutgers football

When Greg Schiano came back to the Rutgers football program three years ago, he brought back Joe Susan on his staff as a special assistant. Such is the level of trust and confidence that Schiano has in his mentor that he wanted this steady hand on staff once again. Joe Susan has been integral in the recruiting and development of the walk-on program at Rutgers in his return.

Back in the day...

Joe Susan was quite the player back in the day at Delaware during his four years with the program (1973-1976). He was a standout offensive lineman for a program that twice won the Lambert Cup.

