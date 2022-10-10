ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodfin, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Broadway, NC
my40.tv

6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
CANTON, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
BREVARD, NC
my40.tv

American Sewing Corporation to add 12,000 square feet, new job openings

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Real signs of growth are happening at American Sewing Corporation in Sylva. The company is adding 12,000 square feet onto its facility for new equipment. American Sewing is in the final steps of getting a $60,000 building reuse grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
SYLVA, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
BREVARD, NC
tribpapers.com

Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits

Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
ASHEVILLE, NC

