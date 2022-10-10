Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
my40.tv
Flooding fix: $2.3 million grant to be used to raise height of Transylvania County road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County leaders plan to use millions in grant money to address a frequently flooded road in the Little River community. “It will help us to raise an area that currently floods probably six, seven, eight times a year, depending on the weather,” Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
City leaders make proclamation in support of Cherokee-led effort to restore mountain name
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday night, Asheville City Council joined in the effort to restore the Cherokee name to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome. During Tuesday's meeting, council members made a proclamation in support of the Cherokee-led effort to restore the name to Kuwohi. Organizers from...
my40.tv
Not all apple farmers oppose expansion of Henderson County sewer lines
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The struggle between development and preserving land is at the center of a debate over sewer lines in Henderson County. Some argue sewer line expansion will lead to too much development, while others say planning is the way to go. Apple orchards are a...
my40.tv
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
my40.tv
Public safety college students utilize $180K hands-on driving simulator in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Blue Ridge Community College have direct access to a new hands-on learning tool. It's a driving simulator for students going into public safety. The simulator's software has the ability to model vehicles such as police cruisers, fire trucks, ambulances, semi trucks, city buses and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
Country Club Rd. improvement project set to begin construction
A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.
my40.tv
United Way to expand Buncombe Co. school-based health center, looks to add third location
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Asheville and Buncombe County and Blue Ridge Health are expanding a local school-based health center. Right now, Blue Ridge Health operates these centers at Asheville Middle School and Erwin Middle School. Erwin Middle's health center is currently in a temporary location,...
my40.tv
'Can't replace them as fast as we're losing them': Bus driver shortages plague WNC schools
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bus driver shortages are a nationwide problem, and mountain counties are not exempted. In Western North Carolina, it's an issue many districts have to deal with daily. School leaders say compensation contributes to the issue. Polk County School District sought to change that. Superintendent Aaron...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
my40.tv
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
my40.tv
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
my40.tv
American Sewing Corporation to add 12,000 square feet, new job openings
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Real signs of growth are happening at American Sewing Corporation in Sylva. The company is adding 12,000 square feet onto its facility for new equipment. American Sewing is in the final steps of getting a $60,000 building reuse grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Brevard NC & Transylvania County
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In the two years since we launched this site, we’ve visited more than 30 Blue Ridge Mountain towns in the search for our future mountain home. From Blue Ridge and Blairsville GA...
my40.tv
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
my40.tv
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Pushing Volunteers of America to Limits
Asheville – Buncombe County Chair Brownie Newman was asked to speak before the Asheville City Council about the bond referenda that are on the current election’s ballot. Newman said they address “two of the big challenges that face the community.” One was preserving environmental health, natural beauty, and working family farms. The other was determining whether “regular” people would be able to continue to live in the county.
Comments / 0