Alabama Football injury report heading into Week 7 vs. Tennessee Volunteers

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama fans, coaches, and players are all hopeful that quarterback Bryce Young will be able to return this week for the important matchup against Tennessee. This past weekend he was replaced by sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe, who played well enough for Alabama to walk away with a win, but not strong enough for fans to be content with him starting against the Vols.

The offense showed some room for improvement but still did enough to help the Crimson Tide come away with the Week 6 win. The defense played well without starting linebacker Jaylen Moody and starting defensive end Justin Eboigbe. Players like Deontae Lawson and Jamil Burroughs played well this past weekend as their replacements.

Today, Roll Tide Wire will provide you with the latest injury update ahead of Alabama’s Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Bryce Young (shoulder)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The biggest concern surrounding Alabama’s football program is the injury status of Bryce Young. On Monday, Coach Saban spoke with the media and had this to say:

“Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said. “I don’t really know much. I haven’t talked to Doc since he did that. “Hopefully we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week, but this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do. We’ll see as the week progresses, but I don’t have an update much more than that.”

It will be something that we will continue to monitor as the week progresses.

Justin Eboigbe (neck)

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Eboigbe is currently sidelined with a neck injury and was not listed on the depth chart in Saturday’s game versus Texas A&M. Last week, Saban spoke with the media about Eboigbe’s injury status. “We’re not going to allow him to play until we can get the most exact plan of action,” he said.

Jaylen Moody (kidney)

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Moody was sidelined for this past week’s game with a bruised kidney. He was not dressed out. When Saban was asked about Moody and a timetable for his return, here is what he said:

“Moody had a bruised kidney,” Saban said. “Until he clears, which he’s gradually doing that – we thought it would happen more quickly than it did, but it hasn’t. So hopefully he’ll be back. But I thought Deontae did a pretty good job out there, actually, and he’s a good player and we have a lot of confidence in him.”

His replacement was sophomore linebacker Deontae Lawson on Saturday. We will also continue to update Moody’s injury status as more information becomes available.

Isaiah Hastings

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The last update on Isaiah Hastings came almost a month ago. Saban told the media that Hastings had come in with an injury and that he would “be back shortly.” Since then, there have been no confirmed reports as to when he will be able to practice or if he has.