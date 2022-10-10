Read full article on original website
profarmer.com
Ahead of the Open | October 13, 2022
Corn: 6 to 8 cents lower. Soybeans: 11 to 14 cents lower. Wheat: HRW and SRW 12 to 15 cents lower, spring wheat 1 to 3 cents lower. GENERAL COMMENTS: Winter wheat futures fell to two-week lows overnight and corn and soybeans also dropped as concerns over high inflation and economic uncertainty pressured global markets. Malaysian palm oil futures fell 2%, while front-month crude oil dropped more than $1, the market’s fourth straight daily decline. U.S. stock index futures signal a lower open and the U.S. dollar index has reversed its earlier course to trade higher.
profarmer.com
PF Report Reaction: USDA unexpectedly cuts soybean crop estimate
Ahead of USDA's reports, corn futures were trading around a penny lower, soybeans were 2 cents lower to a penny higher, wheat futures were 6 to 10 cents lower and cotton was around 120 points lower. As of 11:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading around a nickel lower, soybeans...
Washington Examiner
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, October 11, 2022
Wheat plunged in overnight trading as speculative investors who were long the market, or bet on higher prices, sold contracts and exited their positions after futures yesterday touched the highest in three months. Futures surged yesterday after Russia launched more attacks on Ukraine, further throwing into question an ongoing agreement...
Agriculture Online
USDA Supply and Demand Report | October 12, 2022
USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report today. Here's a look at the latest numbers.
profarmer.com
First Thing Today | October 13, 2022
Soybeans and wheat marginally reverse Wednesday’s price action overnight... Soybean futures pulled back overnight from their strong gains Wednesday, while wheat traded mildly higher after yesterday’s losses. Corn posted two-sided trade. As of 6:30 a.m. CT, corn futures are trading around a penny lower, soybeans are 2 to 3 cents lower, winter wheat futures are 2 to 4 cents higher and spring wheat is 4 to 6 cents higher. Front-month crude oil futures are modestly higher and the U.S. dollar index is more than 400 points lower this morning.
NASDAQ
Dow Scores Best Day Since November 2020 Amid Massive Rally
The major benchmarks scored big wins on Thursday, though earlier in the session, all three slipped to their lowest levels since 2020 due to September's hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI), which revealed inflation is up 8.2% year-over-year. The Dow added 827 points and logged its best day since November 2020, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored solid gains of their own, with all three major indexes nabbing their first win in seven sessions.
Inflation surged more than expected in September as prices remain stubbornly high
Inflation ran hotter than expected in September as persistent prices continued to squeeze U.S. households and worsen a political headache for President Biden with just one month until midterm elections. The Labor Department said Thursday that the consumer price index, a broad measure of the price for everyday goods including...
iheart.com
USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report
Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
Wall St ends volatile day lower after Fed minutes, PPI
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to maintain a more restrictive policy stance.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Barges & trains may soon have us up a creek
When it comes to harvest across the Midwest, one thing is key; the movement of grain is the most important issue we must deal with if we’re going to be successful during the harvest season. Either we’re talking about the moving of grain in your own farming operation, or we’re talking about the movement of grain from elevators out to the end users and to the ports for export. Right now, we’re in the midst of a perfect storm that is conspiring to throw a monkey wrench into the smooth operation we’ve come to expect in the harvest time. Not only could it be a logistics nightmare, but it could also very well affect the prices we get when we sell grain.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
The $10 Tomato
The skyrocketing price of tomatoes shows how quickly hyperinflation could reach parts of daily life.
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold silver as U.S. bond yields march higher
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday as rising U.S. Treasury yields continue to pull away investor demand for the safe-haven metals. The U.S. dollar index remains not far below its recent 20-year high and that’s also an underlying bearish element for the metals markets. December gold was last down $10.70 at $1,675.60 and December silver was down $0.332 at $19.15.
Agriculture Online
Grain prices end day in the red | Thursday, October 6, 2022
Corn ended the day down 8¢. Soybeans, regaining a few cents from their multi-month low, ended the day down 10¢. CBOT wheat is down 18¢. KC wheat is down 21¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 19¢. Live cattle are down 5¢. Feeder cattle are down 90¢....
September inflation report likely to show core prices surged to fresh 40-year high
A high-stakes inflation report due Thursday is expected to show the fight to rein in soaring consumer prices has a long way to go. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) report on Thursday morning, providing a fresh look at how hot inflation ran in September.
