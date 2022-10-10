Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
MARATHON COUNCIL ESCALATES 300 UNITS APPEAL, EXPEDITES STORM REPAIRS
In what was far and away the quickest gathering of the past year, the Marathon City Council’s Oct. 11 meeting gave further direction in the city’s ongoing battle to retain its 300 recently revoked affordable housing allocations, pledged help to residents affected by Hurricane Ian and saw the approval of two ordinances dealing with smoking, drinking and recreational fires on city property.
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say
After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake. Some of those boats are used as homes by people known locally as “liveaboards.” They often have a contentious relationship with state wildlife police and the U.S. Coast Guard, who scrutinize them for marine violations that include polluting nearshore waters and creating hazards to navigation.
flkeysnews.com
Keys beaches went ‘completely underwater’ from Hurricane Ian. Which ones are open?
The Florida Keys was spared much of the damage that Hurricane Ian inflicted on Fort Myers and other areas of the state’s Gulf Coast, but the powerful storm brought significant surge to the island chain, forcing well-known beaches to close. Most have reopened after repairs. Here is a rundown...
marinelink.com
Commercial Fishing Vessel Strikes Anchored Boat in Florida
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West has issued a Captain of the Port order on a commercial fishing vessel involved in an allision with an anchored recreational vessel 2 miles northwest of the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, Fla. Based on witness statements collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
speedonthewater.com
Florida Powerboat Club Key West Poker Run No. 30 At 250 Boats
With less than a month to go before the fleet heads south from various South Florida points of departure, the Florida Powerboat Club’s 30th annual Key West Poker Run is “sitting comfortably with a 250-boat roster.” That’s the word from club president Stu Jones, and it means the event has grown to roughly 10 times its original size.
keysweekly.com
NEW FUNDING FORMULA MAKES ‘THE LOFTS’ IN KEY WEST MORE AFFORDABLE
The sale price of the 28 or so homes that will be for sale to Key Westers who meet the income guidelines and qualify for affordable housing is going down to more affordable levels. The 98 rental apartments and 28 ownership townhomes, known as The Lofts at Bahama Village, are...
Click10.com
After boat sinks, 10 Cuban migrants swim to shore in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – After their boat sank, a group of 10 Cuban migrants was able to swim to shore on Monday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities said. The migrants swam to Duck Key, an island in the middle Florida Keys, according to sources familiar with their arrival and detention.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST HARRIERS HOST FIRST HOME MEET SINCE 2017
On Oct. 8, Key West hosted its first home cross country meet since 2017. The Conchs’ home course is the Robert E. Price Memorial Cross Country Course at the Key West Golf Club, named for their longtime coach who mapped out the course more than 15 years ago. In attendance were Key West, Sugarloaf School and Basilica School. Key West’s Colbin Hill was the overall winner in 18:49, followed by fellow Conchs Daniel Roy and Jerven Louis. In fourth place was Sawyer Hill, Colbin’s younger brother, who ran the hilly, grassy 3.1-mile course in 21:59 – not too shabby for a student not yet in high school. Coach Mark Coleman said his team’s conditioning “is all coming together” just in time for districts on Oct. 18.
keysweekly.com
PAWS IN PARADISE: WHEN A HOUSE COMES WITH A CAT
We dog people like to say Key West is a dog town, but that’s not exactly true. It’s a fine town for dogs, but in reality, cats own the place. If you think otherwise, either you’re not walking your dogs often enough or you just plain don’t know Key West cats.
Click10.com
Florida Keys man accused of punching driver he thought was ‘careless’
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A Key Largo man tried to take traffic enforcement into his own hands—literally—but wound up being the one in trouble with the law, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Michael Todd Tillman, 52, jumped in front of a Ford...
keysweekly.com
TROT FOR THE TATAS: STRIDES WALK IS THIS SATURDAY
The sides of Overseas Highway in Marathon will once again be filled with a sea of pink as the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk returns to the Marathon Fire Rescue station at 8900 Overseas Hwy. on Saturday, Oct. 15. Presented by First State Bank in memory of Shana Casey, a former bank employee who passed away after a battle against leukemia in August 2022, the event will begin at 8 a.m. with a short presentation from local musicians and cancer survivors. Following the program, participants will complete a three-mile walking course at their own pace.
Lodging
Margaritaville Beach House Key West Introduces New Restaurant Menu
KEY WEST, Florida — Margaritaville Beach House Key West has introduced a new all-day menu at the resort’s signature restaurant, Tin Cup Chalice Bar & Chill. The new menu has a variety of options with an elevated presentation. The menu includes Caribbean-inspired selections and handheld choices like fish tacos, crispy chicken sandwiches, and cheeseburgers, along with the chef’s local catch. Guests can choose specialties such as Key Lime Pie, chocolate mousse torte, and guava bread pudding, among others. A specialty drink menu includes beer, wine, cocktails, namesake margaritas, and other frozen concoctions.
flkeysnews.com
Monroe corrections deputy accused of insurance fraud, lying about car crash
A high-ranking corrections deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday on felony insurance fraud and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges after a car crash last month. Lt. Patrick Livingston Major, 49, was also placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff’s office pending an Internal Affairs investigation. As of...
keysweekly.com
WARREN HAYNES & GOV’T MULE PLAY KEY WEST OCT. 18
The last time Warren Haynes set foot in Key West he was barely 20 years old. The Asheville, North Carolina native began playing guitar at age 12, and not long after, the music industry began to take notice, with some realizing a rare prodigy was walking among the mortals. By 1980 Haynes began touring with David Allen Coe, who spent various seasons on Big Pine Key, writing music and burnishing his outlaw persona in local bars around the Keys.
Three More Women Found Dead In Florida Mangroves, Thought To Be Cuban Migrants Lost In Hurricane Ian
Three more bodies were found over the weekend after a migrants boat capsized during Hurricane Ian. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered the bodies of three deceased females from the mangroves near Naval Air Station Key West at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The incident
keysweekly.com
Keys Weekly gets 1 on 1 with music legend Warren Haynes
Warren Haynes is widely considered one of the greatest live performers to ever command a stage. And on Oct. 18, Haynes and his band, Government Mule, will play the Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West. Haynes’ career includes stints with the Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead and dozens of collaborations with...
