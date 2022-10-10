On Oct. 8, Key West hosted its first home cross country meet since 2017. The Conchs’ home course is the Robert E. Price Memorial Cross Country Course at the Key West Golf Club, named for their longtime coach who mapped out the course more than 15 years ago. In attendance were Key West, Sugarloaf School and Basilica School. Key West’s Colbin Hill was the overall winner in 18:49, followed by fellow Conchs Daniel Roy and Jerven Louis. In fourth place was Sawyer Hill, Colbin’s younger brother, who ran the hilly, grassy 3.1-mile course in 21:59 – not too shabby for a student not yet in high school. Coach Mark Coleman said his team’s conditioning “is all coming together” just in time for districts on Oct. 18.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO