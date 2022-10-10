NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO