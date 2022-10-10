ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

It's sickening all this violence going on in Jacksonville. It needs to STOP!! You guys out there wanting to shoot people and you hit an innocent child. It's so senseless. Keeping her family in my thoughts and prayer. May you rest in peace little angel...🙏🙏🙏👼👼👼

First Coast News

Day two: Death penalty trial continues in brutal murder of two Melrose boys

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *Warning: This story contains graphic content*. Day two of Mark Wilson's trial will resume Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The trial of Mark Wilson, accused of the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Tayten Baker and 12-year-old Robert Baker, began Tuesday with opening statements and witness testimony. He is also being charged with burglary with assault or battery, and one count of burglary while armed.
MELROSE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'I need to know why': Accused murderer's mother questions him about gruesome killing of 2 Melrose boys

MELROSE, Fla. — Mark Wilson returned to court for the second day of his trial Wednesday, awaiting a decision that could decide whether he lives or dies. A jury will be asked to decide if Wilson is guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Tayten Baker, 14, and Robert Baker. If he is found guilty, the prosecution is seeking the death penalty.
MELROSE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Jacksonville man arrested in 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related story from the time this crime occured. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a Jacksonville man in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Ra'Kwon Backy. On August 1, 2017, Backy was found dead in a driveway...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

Florida Dads Shoot Each Others Daughters During Road Rage

Nassau County Sheriff Leeper said the agency “received multiple 911 calls with reports of people being shot at” on Highway 1 near Callahan in suburban Jacksonville. They were speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and the situation just escalated to the point to where Leeper said “The driver of the Nissan, Allison, then grabbed his Sig Sauer .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at the Dodge truck before driving away at an average speed”.
CALLAHAN, FL
First Coast News

JSO involved crash reported in Ortega area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a police cruiser has been involved in a crash in the Ortega area Thursday afternoon. JSO says that the Traffic Homicide Unit responded to the scene. Police say the incident occurred near Roosevelt Boulevard and Yacht Club Road. At this time, it's not clear if...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

