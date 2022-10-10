Closing arguments in sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter to begin Tuesday; judge gives jurors final instructions

The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO