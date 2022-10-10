Closing arguments in sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter to begin Tuesday; judge gives jurors final instructions

Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter avoids death penalty, jury recommends life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The jury recommended a life sentence for Nikolas Cruz for the Parkland massacre. The jury considered 17 counts for the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February of 2018. At least one juror found that mitigating factors outweighed the...
Nikolas Cruz trial live updates Wednesday: Jury requests may delay verdict in death-penalty case
FORT LAUDERDALE — The fate of Nikolas Cruz's life is now in jurors hands. A panel of seven men and five women have two choices: Death or life in prison without parole for the shooting at a Parkland high school more than four years ago. If the jury opts for execution, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer can follow...
Parkland families react to gunman’s sentence with tears and anger as victim’s son storms out of court
THE son of a teacher who was murdered during the Parkland school shooting stormed out of the courtroom midway through the proceeding on Thursday - as loved ones of victims ripped the jury's ruling. Nikolas Cruz avoided the death penalty after a Florida jury decided he should spend the rest...
What the Parkland sentencing verdict means for future death penalty cases
Civil rights lawyer and former prosecutor David Henderson breaks down the implications of the jury’s recommendation for a life sentence without parole for school shooter Nikolas Cruz.Oct. 13, 2022.
BROWARD SHERIFF SAYS PARKLAND SHOOTER NIKOLAS CRUZ SHOULD DIE
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony says that Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz should die. A jury, however, spared his life Thursday when it returned with its sentencing decision. This statement was issued Thursday afternoon by Broward County Sheriff Tony: […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Prosecutor Michael Satz’s closing arguments in Parkland shooter case could be his big finale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In 2020, Broward prosecutor Michael Satz announced that he would not seek re-election as Broward State Attorney, a position he held for 43 years. There was a case that he wanted to try personally that was going to take all of his time, energy and focus. That case would be serving as the lead prosecutor seeking the death penalty for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Prosecutor makes final case for school shooter’s execution
It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence.
Life or death for Parkland gunman: It’s in the jury’s hands now
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Nearly three months after testimony started in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz, the defendant’s fate is officially in the hands of a jury. Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer read the set of instructions Wednesday morning, advising the jury that they are ...
Nikolas Cruz: Remembering the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting
Seventeen students and staff were killed by Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 Stoneman Douglas massacre. In 2022, jurors recommended life in prison without parole for the Parkland shooter. Palm Beach Post Staff. Nikolas Cruz, then 19 and now 24, pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17...
South Florida man accused of molesting disabled teenager
A South Florida man has been arrested after allegedly molesting a partially blind 15-year-old with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
NBC Miami
Broward Court Clerk's Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
The daughter of Broward County’s Clerk of the Court, and three of eight other co-defendants, have been granted bonds of $250,000 each to be released from the Broward County Jail to await trial in a federal tax fraud case. Monika Shauntel Jenkins, 33, sat shackled in orange overalls before...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested while deplaning for shooting death at Cavo Lounge
Alexander Michael Evans, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the shooting death at Cavo Lounge at the Mercato on Oct. 8. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Evans was arrested as he was getting off a commercial flight into Fort Lauderdale. Evans was arrested for Murder...
Parkland Students Demand Building Be Demolished After Nikolas Cruz Decision
On Thursday, a jury recommended that Nikolas Cruz receive a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
bulletin-news.com
Broward Judge Asks Teen Accused in Deadly Crash: ‘Are You Seriously Laughing Right Now?’
The 15-year-old accused of fleeing police in Oakland Park over the summer and smashing a stolen car into five other vehicles, killing a mother-of-three, and wounding six other people was smiling in court on Monday. Are you actually laughing right now, Broward Judge Stacy Ross interrupted the proceedings in shock.
Man accused of Fort Lauderdale property theft scheme arrested
MIAMI - A recent investigation into a significant title theft scheme nears the finish line in Broward County. Fort Lauderdale Police Department arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Cornelius Jones on Tuesday. Detectives believe he leads a criminal enterprise committing fraud to take over homes."The American Dream becomes the American Nightmare," said Detective William Golding.Golding works in a special unit with the Broward County Appraiser's office investigating title fraud. On Tuesday, their investigation led to Jones' arrest."He burglarized the house," said Golding. "He changed the utilities in his name and was [living] there close to a year."Jones allegedly created a fictitious person to become...
WSVN-TV
Recordings released of fake active shooter swatting calls at multiple South Florida high schools
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Troubling calls that caused scares at multiple South Florida schools have now been released. The voice behind the calls was revealed Wednesday, and what was said includes heavy breathing, as he tried to act panicked in the prank phone calls. Police released the voice behind...
NBC Miami
Parkland Victims Endure Another Day of Emotional Agony in the Courtroom
The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt.
PHOTOS: Nikolas Cruz trial for mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018. Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder. (CBS) This video screen grab image shows shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz on February 15, 2018 at Broward County Jail in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The heavily armed teenager who gunned down students and adults at a Florida high school was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder, court documents showed. Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed fifteen people in a hail of gunfire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida....
Click10.com
Fight between 2 families breaks out outside Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI – A large fight at Jackson Memorial Hospital spilled over to an outside area of the emergency room Wednesday, and it was all caught on camera. “Yo, yo, yo, yo, y’all going to jail! Ya’ll going to jail!” one person is heard screaming. Police and...
