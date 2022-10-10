Read full article on original website
WVNews
Browns coordinator feeling heat for disappointing defense
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Under fire for a dysfunctional and disappointing defense, Browns coordinator Joe Woods opened his news conference Thursday by pointing out his recent lack of sleep. “See my eyes? They’re red," Woods said. "I’m up.”
WVNews
Fields, Bears struggle in red zone in loss to Commanders
CHICAGO (AP) — It was Justin Fields. It was the offensive line. It was the receiving corps. The Chicago Bears struggled on offense again, and there was plenty of blame to go around.
WVNews
Wilks seeks debut win when Panthers visit struggling LA Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Not many NFL offenses have struggled more than the Los Angeles Rams' unit this season. The Carolina Panthers' offense is one of them.
