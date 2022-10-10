NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has been officially ruled an accident, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. A Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office says the determination is based on the pathologist finding her death was the result of drowning. It says there is nothing to suggest her death was the result of foul play.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO