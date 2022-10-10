Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for 2020 deadly shooting at Natomas apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than two years after 19-year-old Sarayah Redmond was shot and killed at a Natomas apartment, a person in now in custody for her death. According to the Sacramento Police Department, an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 20-year-old Treace Palmer. Police say Palmer was already...
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
Los Angeles County man arrested in deadly North Highlands stabbing
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man is suspected of stabbing and killing 60-year-old Antonio Manning on Oct. 8 in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Michael Xavier Bell, 36, of Los Angeles County was arrested on suspicion of killing Manning. In the announcement of the arrest,...
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 man dead after shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Around 4 a.m. two men were involved in a fight on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway that led to one man shooting and killing the other man. The suspected shooter left the scene before deputies arrived. The shooting is being investigated.
Merced Family Kidnapping: Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's death
MERCED, Calif. — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stockton Serial Killings: What we know and don’t know about the unsolved shootings
Police in the Northern California city launched an investigation into potentially connected killings after detectives said they noticed patterns in some unsolved shootings.
Stockton Serial Killings: Police exploring whether Chicago 'Duck Walk Killer' case could be connected
STOCKTON, Calif. — With a potential serial killer on the run, Stockton police have reached out to numerous agencies across the state and country, including police in Chicago for their "Duck Walk Killer" case. Stockton police spokesperson Joe Silva confirmed with ABC10 that the department reached out to Chicago...
NBC Bay Area
Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville police officer involved in motorcycle and car crash
A Roseville police officer crashed their motorcycle into another vehicle at about 9 a.m. Oct. 5 northbound on Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police did not report any other injuries from the accident. At this time, police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was accidental, sheriff's office says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has been officially ruled an accident, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. A Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office says the determination is based on the pathologist finding her death was the result of drowning. It says there is nothing to suggest her death was the result of foul play.
1 woman shot, taken to hospital after J Street shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and J streets on reports of a shooting just after 4:40 p.m. One woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Department officials say...
KCRA.com
Sacramento officers shoot man armed with gun during Elk Grove arrest, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot a man who was armed with a gun while trying to take him into custody in Elk Grove on Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened after 12 p.m. on the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive at the Bella Vista Apartment complex, police said.
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
36-Year-Old Anthony Estrada Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Placerville (Placerville, CA)
The Placerville Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The officials stated that two vehicles crashed near Bedford [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
'There are worse things out here' | Some North Stockton homeless not afraid of potential serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden toured homeless encampments Thursday as a potential serial killer is still on the run. McFadden may be new to Stockton but his outreach with the homeless community is not. He came from San Jose, and his father chose to stay in a homeless encampment rather than accept housing.
Man hospitalized after stabbing at Yuba City gas station parking lot
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in a Yuba City gas station parking lot. According to a news release, the stabbing happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday at a Circle K in the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Upon arrival officers found...
KCRA.com
Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man
The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2