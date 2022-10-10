ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fresno, CA
Placer County, CA
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Fresno, CA
Placer County, CA
ABC10

1 man dead after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Around 4 a.m. two men were involved in a fight on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway that led to one man shooting and killing the other man. The suspected shooter left the scene before deputies arrived. The shooting is being investigated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Merced Family Kidnapping: Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty in family's death

MERCED, Calif. — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jesus Salgado allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
MERCED, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
ROSEVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Death of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni Ruled Accidental

There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
TRUCKEE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville police officer involved in motorcycle and car crash

A Roseville police officer crashed their motorcycle into another vehicle at about 9 a.m. Oct. 5 northbound on Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police did not report any other injuries from the accident. At this time, police...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Death of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was accidental, sheriff's office says

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The death of Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has been officially ruled an accident, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. A Thursday news release from the sheriff’s office says the determination is based on the pathologist finding her death was the result of drowning. It says there is nothing to suggest her death was the result of foul play.
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

1 woman shot, taken to hospital after J Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and J streets on reports of a shooting just after 4:40 p.m. One woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Department officials say...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
