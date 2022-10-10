Read full article on original website
State Police: Crash closes Route 105
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has closed part of State Route 105 in Macon County on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Illinois Route 105 between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. Illinois Route 105 is also known as East Williams Street in Decatur. State Police report that the highway is closed […]
Herald & Review
Decatur's first Jasper Street Fest set for Oct. 20
DECATUR — The first Jasper Street Fest will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, in Johns Hill Park, Decatur. The free event is part of the City of Decatur's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative. Family activities such as games, a DJ and food trucks will be...
WAND TV
Harvest Festival being held at Macon County Fairgrounds this weekend
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Fair Board is hosting a new annual event to raise money for the county fair. The Harvest Festival will be held this weekend at the Macon County Fairgrounds at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. in Decatur. Events will include haunted hayrides through the...
Herald & Review
UPDATE: East William Street Road reopened to traffic
DECATUR — A crash has closed East William Street Road (Illinois 105) between North Illini Road and South Oakley Road, Illinois State Police said. In a news release issued shortly before 7 a.m., authorities said the road will be closed “over the next several hours,” requiring motorists to find an alternate route.
Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting
TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
Semi crashes into house in Central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi drove off the side of the road and hit a house. Around 1:30 p.m. Illinois State Troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said that the semi went off the roadway and for unknown reasons hit the house. No one is […]
Community responds to Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
8 displaced by Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Champaign, Danville, and Urbana school leaders address shortages, safety, and breaking barriers in TV special
URBANA – Children still face mental health challenges as the COVID pandemic comes to an end. That’s one of the lessons garnered during an hourlong television special with the school superintendents of Champaign Unit 4, Danville School District 118, and Urbana School District 116. The TV special was taped in late September at Illinois Public Media studios.
Herald & Review
Take a look at Week 8's standout football games around Central Illinois
Check out some of Week 8’s standout football games from around Central Illinois that includes two key Central Illinois Conference matchups and MacArthur fighting for a playoff berth. Shelbyville (7-0, 5-0 CIC) at St. Teresa (7-0, 5-0 CIC) WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Shelbyville beat Sullivan-Okaw Valley 46-14...
Champaign street closed for month-long construction
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One street in Champaign is reduced to one lane and one direction for the next month as construction crews replace a water main and reconstruct the pavement. The southbound lane of Western Avenue recently closed between Chevy Chase and Normandy Drives for this project and will remain closed until Nov. 13. […]
Herald & Review
It's a shocking way to eliminate weeds
CERRO GORDO — You can call it a bug zapper for weeds. The agricultural weeding process and their electrical shocks used in local soybean fields are a new way of eliminating weeds without pesticides. The process is useful for organic farmers and others avoiding chemicals on their crops. Clarkson...
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
Herald & Review
Decatur's Dove Inc. plans candle lighting ceremony, author talk
DECATUR — Rachel Louise Snyder, author of “No Visible Bruises,” will be available to discuss her book during Dove Inc.'s Candle Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Drive, Decatur. The free event is part of...
Central Illinois Proud
Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Eek! This Illinois Cemetery is One of the Most Haunted in America
Some people can walk into a cemetery at night that they know is haunted and remain completely calm, but probably not this one. If that's not one of your life rules, then you just found the perfect destination for Halloween. This cemetery is among the most haunted places in Illinois and some will tell you it ranks among the scariest places in the United States.
Lawmakers react to Decatur police-involved shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several Decatur-area lawmakers are grieving with their community after an officer-involved shooting left two police officers hospitalized. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, a group of officers approached 32-year-old Jamontey Neal’s vehicle during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning before an officer noticed a gun in the car. […]
25newsnow.com
Early voting numbers across Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Almost two weeks into early voting for the November primaries, thousands in Central Illinois have already cast their ballots. In Peoria County, the election commission is seeing about 100 early voters daily, for a total of around 800 total in the past two weeks. It’s a trend election leaders call on par with previous midterm election cycles.
