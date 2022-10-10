Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station
OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
scttx.com
Shelby County Ag Mechanics Has Great Second Year; 87 Entries on Display
October 12, 2022 - (Photo Album) - The Shelby County Ag Mechanics celebrated a great second year at the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival. They were proud to display 87 entries that were built by approximately 215 students from Center, Joaquin, Timpson, and Shelbyville schools. The entries were auctioned...
scttx.com
Shelbyville 1st UMC Building Turning 125; Birthday Celebration Set for Oct. 23
October 11, 2022 - Shelbyville First United Methodist Church - “the one with the tall steeple” in downtown Shelbyville - will celebrate our church building’s 125th year birthday October 23, 2022!. Early visitation coffee with friends will begin at 9am. Our worship service will begin at 11am...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scttx.com
Shelby County Outreach Ministries Announces Winner, Extends "Thanks"
October 12, 2022 - Shelby County Outreach Ministries would like to extend our gratitude to all who purchased raffle tickets for the ATV this year. Because of you, this fundraiser was a success!. The winner of the 2022 Kawasaki Mule 4x4 was Mrs. Debrah Worsham! Congratulations!. We would also like...
scttx.com
Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors 10 Veterans During Poultry Festival
October 12, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Shelby Sewcial Bee and Shelby County 4-H Heart to Hands Project presented 10 veterans with quilts during East Texas Poultry Festival activities under the big tent on Thursday, October 6, 2022, during their Quilts of Valor presentation. Presenting the quilts were AgriLife County...
scttx.com
Rae Sterling Celebrates New Business Location
October 11, 2022 - Rae Sterling celebrated their new location just off the Center square with a ribbon cutting event September 16, 2022. Members of the community, as well as Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were at the business to applaud its relocation. Stephanie Elswick, Shelby County Chamber of...
scttx.com
SFA Registration Open for Homecoming 5K
October 11, 2022 – Stephen F. Austin State University’s Campus Recreation and Alumni Association will host the 13th annual Homecoming 5K beginning at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on the SFA campus near the Cole STEM Building located on Clark Boulevard. The event brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials end search for missing Shelby County woman, are praying for family
UPDATE: The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday the search for the missing 68-year-old woman has ended. Officials said the search did not conclude like they expected. “We will provide a formal release tomorrow. The SCSO extends our thoughts, and prayers to the family,” according to the sheriff’s office. They also thanked people for […]
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
scttx.com
Two Contestants Take the Heat for 1st Place in "Wing It" Contest
October 13, 2022 (Photo Album) - Eight contestants were brave enough to step up to the plate at high noon on October 8 in the “Wing It” contest sponsored by McWilliams and Sons at the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival. Rose Specter with T/R’s Steaks and More...
scttx.com
Pamela Bounds
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born January 26, 1947, she lived a life of love and service. Her hallmark was loving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
KLTV
Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
scttx.com
Esther Lee Bledsoe Norris
In 1944, she married Josh Norris, Jr. (deceased). To this union six children were born. Graveside service is 11am Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Haslam Cemetery in Joaquin, Texas with Rev. Frankie Cooper officiating. Interment is at Haslam Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories:. Children:. Betty Lamb of Joaquin.
scttx.com
Justin Lynn McSwain
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dathan Tipton and Brandon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
KTRE
Angelina County commissioner says cemetery drainage issues beyond court’s control
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The president of Gann Cemetery, Delores Reynolds, presented to the Angelina County commissioners Tuesday her concerns regarding flooding into the cemetery’s county road driveway. Reynolds says the drainage ditches get filled up with tree limbs and brush. Reynolds claims the water should be able...
kjas.com
Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
KLTV
Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
KLTV
Police release name of Henderson man killed in Jacksonville trailer collision
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of the man killed when a towed trailer struck their vehicle in Jacksonville Monday morning. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Vito Barruzza, 84, of Henderson, died at the scene after a trailer carrying a pickup crashed into Barruzza’s vehicle.
Comments / 0