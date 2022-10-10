ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Old Kelty’s Station

OLD KELTY’S STATION, TEXAS (KETK) – KETK News saluted Old Kelty’s Station on Wednesday. The small town is now part of Lufkin, but it was once a separately incorporated town near the junction of the Angelina and Neches Rivers and the cotton belt railroads in Angelina County. Charles Louis Kelty built a sawmill in Kelty’s […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
San Augustine, TX
scttx.com

Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors 10 Veterans During Poultry Festival

October 12, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Shelby Sewcial Bee and Shelby County 4-H Heart to Hands Project presented 10 veterans with quilts during East Texas Poultry Festival activities under the big tent on Thursday, October 6, 2022, during their Quilts of Valor presentation. Presenting the quilts were AgriLife County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Rae Sterling Celebrates New Business Location

October 11, 2022 - Rae Sterling celebrated their new location just off the Center square with a ribbon cutting event September 16, 2022. Members of the community, as well as Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were at the business to applaud its relocation. Stephanie Elswick, Shelby County Chamber of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SFA Registration Open for Homecoming 5K

October 11, 2022 – Stephen F. Austin State University’s Campus Recreation and Alumni Association will host the 13th annual Homecoming 5K beginning at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 25 on the SFA campus near the Cole STEM Building located on Clark Boulevard. The event brings together students, alumni, faculty, staff...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Homecoming#Tx
scttx.com

Pamela Bounds

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Visitation will begin at 11:00. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born January 26, 1947, she lived a life of love and service. Her hallmark was loving...
CENTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
K-Fox 95.5

The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
KLTV

Retired Kilgore Police Department K9 officer dies

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Jennifer Hawthorne and Cherish Changala with Revolution, a manufacturer of plastic film that recovers and recycles plastic. The Kilgore recycling plant is offering tours to area students so they can learn more about recycling plastic bags. Angelina County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette agreed...
KILGORE, TX
scttx.com

Esther Lee Bledsoe Norris

In 1944, she married Josh Norris, Jr. (deceased). To this union six children were born. Graveside service is 11am Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Haslam Cemetery in Joaquin, Texas with Rev. Frankie Cooper officiating. Interment is at Haslam Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories:. Children:. Betty Lamb of Joaquin.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Justin Lynn McSwain

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dathan Tipton and Brandon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
CENTER, TX
kjas.com

Hemphill resident injured in Sabine County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Hemphill resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in northeast Sabine County at about 7:00 Tuesday evening. According to DPS Sergeant David Hendry, 30-year-old Drew Ellen Woods was driving a 2001 Toyota SUV eastbound on Telephone Road in the Milam area, about 10 miles north of Hemphill. Hendry said the vehicle went off the road and collided with trees and then overturned.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man wanted in connection with front yard shooting arrested

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man accused of shooting a man in his front yard has been arrested. The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Edwards Street on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The man was apparently attempting to break up a disturbance between Jaime and the man’s son when Jaime allegedly shot him. Police said Jaime’s brother, Johan, 14, was also involved in the disturbance.
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy