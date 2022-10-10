ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week

K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!

Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
ABILENE, KS
Little Apple Post

Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing

TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
West Virginia State
Little Apple Post

Deputies locate spooked Doberman who ran from at I-70 rest area

SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
SOLOMON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hayes
Person
Ryan Lackey
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 12

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. AUSTIN KIRK SWAFFORD, 38, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. AMY JEAN ROTH, 36, Manhattan, Forgery, making or altering a written instrument, 1st...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck

MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel

MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
WHITE CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Big 12#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Stanford#Texas Tech
Little Apple Post

Premeditated murder: Police ID 68-year-old Kansas victim

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Handgun stolen from trunk of car in Aggieville

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged gun theft. Just after 8p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of N. Manhattan in Aggieville, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy