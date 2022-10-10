Read full article on original website
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week
K-State’s Klieman Addresses Media During Bye Week. Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex during K-State’s lone bye week of the 2022 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Ron Heller!
Congratulations to Ron Heller of Abilene, the Week 5 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Ron, who scored 14 of 16 points, wins four passes to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your...
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
Fort Riley man hospitalized after motorcycle accident
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Suzuki Haybusa driven by George Emil Turner, 23, Fort Riley, was northbound on McDowell Creek Road two miles north of Interstate 70. The driver failed to...
3 Kansas girls dead after semi, van crash on Kansas Turnpike
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three Kansas children died in an accident just after 9a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, Huntsville, Alabama, was southbound on Interstate 335, the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka. The semi struck a 2018...
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Counselors helping students after 3 Kan. girls killed in turnpike crash
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Authorities with USD 437 are providing crisis counselors for students, parents and staff on Monday as they work through the grief following the death of three elementary school students in a weekend on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 9a.m. Saturday, a 2022...
Deputies locate spooked Doberman who ran from at I-70 rest area
SOLOMON - A woman traveling through Kansas is desperately trying to find her missing Doberman Pinscher who ran off from the Interstate 70 rest area near Solomon Monday. Jen Anielski told Salina Post that the year-and-a-half old Doberman named Lanie got spooked at the eastbound I-70 rest area near Solomon. She was last seen running west from the rest area at approximately 2 p.m. Monday.
Riley County Arrest Report October 12
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. AUSTIN KIRK SWAFFORD, 38, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. AMY JEAN ROTH, 36, Manhattan, Forgery, making or altering a written instrument, 1st...
🎥: Winner of Boys & Girls Club Duck Dash presented with truck
MANHATTAN - The Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan's annual Duck Dash Fundraiser raises money to support programming for the children who come to the club. "We generally raise about $35,000 with our Duck Dash event, which really helps us to put on our fall programming. We have about 1,800 kids coming every day and so that makes it possible to have great staff and supplies to implement some programs." Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan, CEO, Hannah Coash says.
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Sheriff: Kan. suspects captured after chase, crash of 2 vehicles
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase and crash in a reported stolen vehicle. Just after 3a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 when a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver,...
Police: Kansas man accused of intentional, premeditated murder
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. EMS transported one individual to a local area...
Premeditated murder: Police ID 68-year-old Kansas victim
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
ZL Smoothie celebrates 3 years as MHK's only hemp-based smoothie shop
Manhattan's first hemp-based smoothie shop, ZL Smoothie, is celebrating it's 3-year anniversary throughout the month of October. ZL Smoothie promotes the importance of health and wellness, using hemp products from Zakah Life. With more than 30 varieties of smoothies, there's sure to be a smoothie for everyone. They have fruit...
Police recover stolen car, take 14-year-old into custody
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a car theft in Riley County and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of Clydesdale Drive in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old woman...
RCPD: Handgun stolen from trunk of car in Aggieville
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged gun theft. Just after 8p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of N. Manhattan in Aggieville, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 23-year-old man reported his 1911 A1 Tanker 45ACP handgun was...
