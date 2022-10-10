Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Hornqvist, Bobrovsky lead Panthers to 3-1 win over Islanders
NEW YORK (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and Florida beat the New York Islanders 3-1 Thursday night to give Paul Maurice a win in his first game as Panthers coach. Eetu Luostarinen scored in the second period...
Houston Chronicle
Commanders end losing streak, hold off Bears in low-scoring game
CHICAGO - Carson Wentz turned quickly to unleash a pass as the Bears' rush barreled toward him. Time has typically been limited behind the Commanders offensive line, and Wentz's pocket on this second-down throw expired quickly. But as the ball left Wentz's fingers, Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones swiped his...
