Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
‘Swatting calls’ suspected across North Dakota schools
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and schools in several other cities across North Dakota received unverified threats, including threats of active shooters in the schools, Thursday morning. Fargo Police said dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Fargo Davies. They said...
kfgo.com
North Dakota term limit foes lack cash to mount opposition
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far — at least financially. U.S. Term Limits, a Washington, D.C.-based group, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters, while lawmakers and opponents complain they can’t keep up with out-of-state interests.
kfgo.com
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters for kids ages 5-11 will be available in ND next week
BISMARCK, N.D. – This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended expanded use of the newly-available bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as a single-dose booster for children ages 5 to 11 who previously completed the primary series at least two months prior. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine protects against...
KIDS・
kfgo.com
“Obstructed License Plates”
Question: My granddaughter had a project where she was trying to locate the license plates from all the different states. In our effort to help her we noticed that many license plates have a frame around them that obscures the actual state and only the numbers and letters are visible. Also we saw many license plates that have a type of shade over it. If police are provided a license number of a hit-and-run car but the person doesn’t see what state the car is from, are they still able to identify the car? Is it legal to have something masking or obscuring part of the license plate information?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Armstrong, Mund spar over wide range of issues during debate
FARGO (KFGO) – Republican incumbent Kelly Armstrong and Independent challenger Cara Mund faced off in a debate Tuesday as they vie for North Dakota’s lone congressional seat. KFGO moderated the debate which covered a wide range topics ranging from abortion rights, immigration, infrastructure, and the upcoming 2024 presidential...
Comments / 0