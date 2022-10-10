Historic Maryville marsh damaged by drought getting new life with volunteers in the muck

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County urges beachgoers to exercise caution with Hurricane Ian debris
GEORGETOWN — The days following Hurricane Ian's impact are beginning to bleed together for Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis, but he believes it was Oct. 1 when he got what was arguably his strangest call of the storm's aftermath. Of all things, a statue had washed ashore...
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - OCRM - Alex W. Amos
Alex W. Amos has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management for a permit to install a 91 +/- ft bulkhead for erosion control at 284 Little Oak Island Drive, Folly Beach, SC 29439. TMS 3280000294. HPN-5BAM-VYVHN. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by October 29, 2022. For more information contact McKenzie O'Conner at 843-953-0692 or via email at oconnomr@dhec.sc.gov. AD# 2027493.
The Post and Courier
Wooden Boat Show set sponsorship fundraising records in 2021
In a coastal state steeped in history, the water has many stories to tell. The South Carolina Maritime Museum wants to educate and share the uniqueness of South Carolina’s maritime past. The annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show is the event that helps the museum achieve its vision. “The boat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Historic, rusting Navy sub to leave SC for Va. this week to be recycled
With an assist from a tugboat, the historic Clamagore is set to sail from Patriots Point for its final ocean voyage by the end of the week. The decommissioned Navy submarine will be towed from its longtime home along the Mount Pleasant waterfront around noon on Oct. 14, weather permitting, after a public send-off to Norfolk, Va., where the rusting vessel will be recycled, spokesman Chris Hauff said.
The Post and Courier
Behind the scenes with new North Charleston haunted house, Southern Screams
NORTH CHARLESTON — At Ashley Acres, the staff is simply dying to welcome new patients to the asylum. Literally. They're all cursed nurses, possessed nuns, ghastly beasts and mad scientists reaching from beyond the grave to clutch whatever life forces they can and drag them into the afterlife. Well,...
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
The Post and Courier
Tentative date set for opening of Goose Creek park
Goose Creek's new barrier-free Central Creek Park is tentatively scheduled for a Dec. 16 public opening, according to local public information officer Frank Johnson. The new $9 million park site will consist of a 13-acre, all-abilities outdoor recreation facility that is reportedly benefitting from the generosity of community-based donors. These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Charleston makes parking, traffic rules on Upper King Street permanent
The city of Charleston's changes to weekend parking and traffic rules on Upper King Street are about to become permanent fixtures in the busy nightlife corridor. Parking on King Street will be restricted from Spring to Calhoun streets on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - Main Rd Corridor Segment A Improvements
CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA Main Rd Corridor Segment A Improvements - W & WW Utility Relocations Project REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) The Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston, South Carolina, is requesting interested Contractors to complete an Application for Prequalification of Bidders for providing all labor, equipment, and materials necessary for construction of the Main Rd Corridor Segment A Improvements - W & WW Utility Relocations Project. The Work to be performed consists of relocation of approximately 140 LF of 6" water main, 300 LF of 12" water main, 1989 LF of 16" water main, 456 LF of 24" water main, 775 LF of 30" water main, 473 LF of 4" sewer force main, 638 LF of 6" sewer force main, 1340 LF of 10" sewer force main, 467 LF of 20" sewer force main, 1802 LF of 8" gravity sewer and 95 LF of 10" gravity sewer. Casing pipe to be installed by Bore and Jack includes 210 LF of 12", 160 LF of 20", 225 LF of 24", and 85 LF of 30". Includes all associated appurtenances. Applications for Prequalification of Bidders are available by contacting the office of Ardurra Group, Inc. at 843-628-3352 or by email at wcherry@ardurra.com. Please direct all questions to Will M. Cherry, PE. Neither the Owner nor Engineer has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency of the Application, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. Completed Applications for Prequalification will be received no later than (5:00 PM Local Time), Thursday, November 10, 2022. Bids for this project will only be accepted from Contractors who have been prequalified for this project. The Owner will not accept bids from Contractors who fail to submit timely applications for prequalification or from Contractors who fail to prequalify. The project will be bid at a later date in accordance with Charleston County's procurement requirements as part of the Charleston County S-20 (Main Road) Design-Build contact. The RFP for Design-Build contractors is tentatively scheduled to be issued in December 2022. AD# 2027271.
The Post and Courier
Legendary boat builder’s love for the craft has been a lifelong journey
When he was around eight years old, John Martin watched his dad build a boat. It was a Sparkman and Stevens Blue Jay. A starter boat. But the Blue Jay is more than a vessel his father created. It’s a moment Martin can now point to as the beginning of a lifelong journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
33rd Annual Georgetown Wooden Boat Show
Goat Island Yacht Club Regatta: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Support the South Carolina Maritime Museum and have fun doing it! This event will feature unique live and silent auction items, as well as ﬁrst-class wardroom cuisine and imbibements. You’ll not want to miss this opportunity to meet with and trade sea stories with fellow seafarers.
The Post and Courier
DD2 shares plans for implementing eLearning program following Hurricane Ian success
SUMMERVILLE — Following the success with eLearning during Hurricane Ian, Dorchester District 2 is working on implementing an eLearning system so students can stay up to date on schoolwork in the event of inclement weather or utility interruptions. Chad Daugherty, deputy superintendent, said during Hurricane Ian, DD2 used Microsoft...
The Post and Courier
Charleston restaurant owners face obstacles opening new eateries
It's a common conversation among restaurant owners in Charleston: Once an establishment opens, it's not too hard to draw diners in. But the journey to get there can be fraught. Navigating communications between city and other government departments can take weeks or months, restaurant owners have reported. While awaiting an...
The Post and Courier
Twice rejected, planned 8-story Charleston apartment building's design back up for review
Update: The Board of Architectural Review on Oct. 12 tabled a vote on the planned apartment building at 295 Calhoun St. The reworked design of a proposed eight-story apartment building near Charleston's medical district is back up for review a year after its previous architectural features stirred discontent. The city...
The Post and Courier
16-year-old runaway found safe in Berkeley County
A 16-year-old girl who'd been missing for two months from the Berkeley County area was found safe. Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies located Sarah Pipkin late Oct. 11 in Moncks Corner after receiving a tip from someone who saw her, Cpl. Carli Drayton wrote in an email. The girl was found on her 16th birthday.
The Post and Courier
Delivering smiles one child at a time: Moncks Corner child care center the go-to spot for growth opportunities
Following a long career of teaching at both the elementary and high school levels —as well as raising three daughters of her own — Jerlean Holmes never set her heart on sipping piña coladas on the deck of a cruise ship upon her retirement in 2004. Instead the dedicated educator planted the seeds of her second act in life as the owner/operator of new child care venue committed to providing young children with playing/learning opportunities in a loving and nurturing environment in Downtown Moncks Corner.
The Post and Courier
A big Little Library opens in Mount Pleasant
A Mount Pleasant community is finding joy in the small things with the installation of the Belle Hall Little Free Library. The neighbors of Belle Hall Plantation celebrated the opening of the newest free book exchange with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 4. “It brings the whole community together,” said...
The Post and Courier
Charleston City Councilman Jason Sakran offers to give up his seat in redistricting
Applause broke out in Charleston City Council chambers Oct. 11 after Jason Sakran asked his colleagues to vote for a new district map that will cost him his seat. Doing so will move District 3 from the North Central area of the peninsula, where Sakran lives, to Johns Island. That would give the island its own representative for the first time while making Sakran ineligible to represent the district. Currently, Johns Island shares a representative with parts of outer West Ashley.
Comments / 0