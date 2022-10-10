Historic Maryville marsh damaged by drought getting new life with volunteers in the muck

CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA Main Rd Corridor Segment A Improvements - W & WW Utility Relocations Project REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) The Commissioners of Public Works of the City of Charleston, South Carolina, is requesting interested Contractors to complete an Application for Prequalification of Bidders for providing all labor, equipment, and materials necessary for construction of the Main Rd Corridor Segment A Improvements - W & WW Utility Relocations Project. The Work to be performed consists of relocation of approximately 140 LF of 6" water main, 300 LF of 12" water main, 1989 LF of 16" water main, 456 LF of 24" water main, 775 LF of 30" water main, 473 LF of 4" sewer force main, 638 LF of 6" sewer force main, 1340 LF of 10" sewer force main, 467 LF of 20" sewer force main, 1802 LF of 8" gravity sewer and 95 LF of 10" gravity sewer. Casing pipe to be installed by Bore and Jack includes 210 LF of 12", 160 LF of 20", 225 LF of 24", and 85 LF of 30". Includes all associated appurtenances. Applications for Prequalification of Bidders are available by contacting the office of Ardurra Group, Inc. at 843-628-3352 or by email at wcherry@ardurra.com. Please direct all questions to Will M. Cherry, PE. Neither the Owner nor Engineer has any responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or sufficiency of the Application, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. Completed Applications for Prequalification will be received no later than (5:00 PM Local Time), Thursday, November 10, 2022. Bids for this project will only be accepted from Contractors who have been prequalified for this project. The Owner will not accept bids from Contractors who fail to submit timely applications for prequalification or from Contractors who fail to prequalify. The project will be bid at a later date in accordance with Charleston County's procurement requirements as part of the Charleston County S-20 (Main Road) Design-Build contact. The RFP for Design-Build contractors is tentatively scheduled to be issued in December 2022. AD# 2027271.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO