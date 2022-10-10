Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Valley Health files suit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act. For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith...
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
WBOC
Virginia Launches Teacher Recruitment Campaign and Strategic Plan
RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the state's multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,” a multiyear...
Inside Nova
Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton’s lower test scores mirror rest of Virginia
The effect of the school shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on students across the Commonwealth of Virginia and Northampton County Public Schools were no exception. Northampton’s new Superintendent of Schools Jaime Cole gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night which showed Northampton, like the...
NBC12
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
Middleburg Eccentric
Fauquier Habitat for Humanity Celebrates its First Virginia Statewide Community Land Trust Homeowner
Saying Fauquier County has a housing affordability crisis isn’t controversial. A review of the most recent sales data from Realtor.com highlights the affordability challenge, with the median sales price for a home in Fauquier County remaining above $500,000 as of August 2022. A search of current inventory (as of September 19, 2022) finds only 16 properties available for purchase at a price point below $350,000, 9 of which are single-family homes (with 3 in need of significant renovation). With most new developments in the surrounding area “starting in the low $500,000s”, there is no indication these price pressures will improve any time soon.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. asks Va. governor to 'close the gaps' at state level after FCPS counselor case
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The recent scandal surrounding a convicted sex offender's employment with Fairfax County Public Schools resurfaced during Tuesday's meeting of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, where they voted unanimously in favor of sending a letter to Gov. Youngkin concerning and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.
WHSV
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. There are a few things that people do that cause fires to get out of control in Virginia. Chad...
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
chathamstartribune.com
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WSET
VDACS announces four projects that will receive $120k in grant funding
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced today that four projects will receive a total of $120,000 in grant funding today from the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF). The VFAIF grants were awarded to a mix of businesses and non-profit organizations to help...
California couple trafficked meth from West Coast to Southwest Virginia
"I'm connected with the Sinaloa Cartel" -- A California couple has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in rural Southwest Virginia.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,349 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 7,082 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,100,475 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,012 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,053 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Comments / 0