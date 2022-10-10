ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHSV

Valley Health files suit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of Winchester today against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, now known as Elevance Health. Violation of Virginia Ethics and Fairness in Carrier Business Practices Act. For two years, Valley Health contends, it has worked in good faith...
WINCHESTER, VA
WBOC

Virginia Launches Teacher Recruitment Campaign and Strategic Plan

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Education this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the state's multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,” a multiyear...
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Northampton’s lower test scores mirror rest of Virginia

The effect of the school shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on students across the Commonwealth of Virginia and Northampton County Public Schools were no exception. Northampton’s new Superintendent of Schools Jaime Cole gave a presentation to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night which showed Northampton, like the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country. Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.
RICHMOND, VA
WSET

Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
VIRGINIA STATE
Middleburg Eccentric

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity Celebrates its First Virginia Statewide Community Land Trust Homeowner

Saying Fauquier County has a housing affordability crisis isn’t controversial. A review of the most recent sales data from Realtor.com highlights the affordability challenge, with the median sales price for a home in Fauquier County remaining above $500,000 as of August 2022. A search of current inventory (as of September 19, 2022) finds only 16 properties available for purchase at a price point below $350,000, 9 of which are single-family homes (with 3 in need of significant renovation). With most new developments in the surrounding area “starting in the low $500,000s”, there is no indication these price pressures will improve any time soon.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs

Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
VIRGINIA STATE
chathamstartribune.com

Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show

More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

VDACS announces four projects that will receive $120k in grant funding

(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) announced today that four projects will receive a total of $120,000 in grant funding today from the Virginia Food Access Investment Fund (VFAIF). The VFAIF grants were awarded to a mix of businesses and non-profit organizations to help...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA

