WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase
Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
wakg.com
New Poll Shows Virginians Split on Direction and Key Issues
A new survey shows that Virginians are split on policy and important issues as November approaches. The survey from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership revealed that 42% of residents think the state is heading in the right direction, while 40% think it’s going in the wrong direction. According...
fox5dc.com
Virginia 2022 Election Guide: Where to vote and how to register
WASHINGTON - The midterms are coming up, and Virginians can cast their ballots for a combination of candidates for U.S. Congress, as well as local races for county, city and town-level candidates. Here is a comprehensive guide on when to vote, where to vote, who can vote, how to register...
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Poll: Virginia voters split on issues ahead of November election
In a new poll from Christopher Newport University, officials say Virginians are split several issues including policy ahead of the November election.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Open participation survey for older Virginians
RICHMOND, Va) — The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites Virginia residents ages 60 and older to give their feedback on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). The survey opens Oct. 13 and closes Oct. 27. To participate in the survey, please visit https://polco.us/va2022.
WHSV
Wason Center Poll: What issues matter headed toward mid-term election?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - A fall 2022 Wason Center poll showcases the split in how Virginia residents feel about various issues headed to the November 8 general election. The results of this poll are based on 701 interviews of registered Virginia voters, conducted January 26 – February 15,...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
wvtf.org
Riggleman endorses Spanberger, continuing a long line of cross-party endorsements in Virginia
As the race for Congress heats up, one prominent Republican is throwing his support behind a Democrat. "This is not a typical political ad. I'm a Republican congressman saying nice things about a Democrat..." That's former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman in a new ad endorsing incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Riggleman...
What are the most popular Halloween costumes in Virginia?
The Halloween season is upon us, and millions of Americans are checking the internet for places to buy their ideal costume, or checking to make sure they won't show up to their neighborhood Halloween party dressed the same as everyone else.
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
