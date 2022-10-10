Nearly 50 cats and kittens rescued from Jeannette home 01:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a home in Jeannette on Monday.

Many are in poor condition from the lack of care, and a local animal rescue group says that's just the beginning of the issue.

While Furry Felines captured about 45 of the animals, there are still many roaming the property. The group is asking for donations after saving the cats and kittens from a property on Gaskill Avenue.

The problem is, at least 25 more cats are still roaming the property. Neighbors have been complaining about the smell coming from the house and believe someone is dumping cats and kittens on the property.

They also believe the person who once lived in the house was hoarding the animals.

"We have a bunch of cats running around the neighborhood," neighbor Sonja Eckelberry said. "Started about two years ago, and the smell of urine and feces got worse over time."

"We've been told that this situation has been ongoing for approximately two years with no resolutions," said Erica Puskar, president of Furry Felines. "It's currently being investigated by humane officers."

The group believes the remaining cats are staying within a one-block radius of Gaskill Avenue. And at this time, Furry Felines estimates it will need about $8,000 to provide medical care as well as food and litter.