ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 50 cats and kittens rescued from Jeannette home

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BsofA_0iTeMnGZ00

Nearly 50 cats and kittens rescued from Jeannette home 01:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nearly 50 cats were rescued from a home in Jeannette on Monday.

Many are in poor condition from the lack of care, and a local animal rescue group says that's just the beginning of the issue.

While Furry Felines captured about 45 of the animals, there are still many roaming the property. The group is asking for donations after saving the cats and kittens from a property on Gaskill Avenue.

The problem is, at least 25 more cats are still roaming the property. Neighbors have been complaining about the smell coming from the house and believe someone is dumping cats and kittens on the property.

They also believe the person who once lived in the house was hoarding the animals.

"We have a bunch of cats running around the neighborhood," neighbor Sonja Eckelberry said. "Started about two years ago, and the smell of urine and feces got worse over time."

"We've been told that this situation has been ongoing for approximately two years with no resolutions," said Erica Puskar, president of Furry Felines. "It's currently being investigated by humane officers."

The group believes the remaining cats are staying within a one-block radius of Gaskill Avenue. And at this time, Furry Felines estimates it will need about $8,000 to provide medical care as well as food and litter.

Comments / 6

Related
humaneanimalrescue.org

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends Collaborate to Find Animals Loving Home

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) and Animal Friends announced a new groundbreaking collaboration today. Through the “Adopt Local” campaign, the two organizations hope to bring greater awareness of homeless animals in need and finding them their forever homes. The campaign will include digital and social placements as well awareness events designed to encourage pet lovers to make local animal shelters their first choice when acquiring an animal companion.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman

Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
humaneanimalrescue.org

After 647 Days in the Shelter, Rue Finds a Home!

They say good things come to those who wait. For Rue, a 5 year old pit mix who came to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh in February of 2021, the old saying has finally come true!. Though a sweet, personable dog, Rue had tough luck finding her perfect person and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Kitten#Hoarding#Feces#Animals#Pets#Kdka#Furry Felines
WPXI Pittsburgh

South Hills Pet Rescue bursting at the seams, calling for fosters, funds

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every kennel is filled at South Hills Pet Rescue in Union Township in Washington County. Dogs that need a forever-loving home. “We are really overwhelmed. We have any given time about 60 dogs between the kennel and foster homes. So there’s dogs of all sizes, all shapes hypoallergenic, non-hypoallergenic,” board member of South Hills Pet Rescue, Randi Fowler, said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: October 13, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsBartram House BakeryIzzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout BarHair Peace CharitiesShowtime's "Let the Right One In"Kidsburgh.orgMore Kidsburgh Reports"Off The Record"KDKA-TV Turkey FundPTL Weekend GuidePittsburgh MagazinePittsburgh Musical Theater presents "Evil Dead: The Musical"Mazeroski DayMonster Mash BashPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
animalpetitions.org

Dog Reportedly Stabbed by Man in Fit of Rage Deserves Justice

Target: Richard Goldinger, District Attorney of Butler County, PA. Goal: Prohibit man accused of stabbing pet dog from further contact with animals. A Pennsylvania man allegedly attacked his own dog with a kitchen knife. According to reports, Christopher Chuhra grabbed the knife after being bitten, then stabbed the animal at least three times. Thankfully, the husky benefitted from emergency surgery and is reportedly recovering.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters battle flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Firefighters worked this morning to extinguish flames in Pittsburgh's Esplen neighborhood.Flames poured out of an apartment complex along Oregon Street just a short time ago.Big, black plumes of smoke filled the night sky as crews raced to contain the flames. No injuries were reported at the last check with officials.The fire now leaves six people without a home.An investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park woman uses past hardships to inspire others

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — We all face hardships from time to time, but imagine beating cancer twice than facing amputation of your fingers and legs.  That's what happened to Jean Mwale of Bethel Park. She contracted an infection in 2016 that nearly killed her. She awoke from a coma to find her fingers and toes gone, and then later, she lost both legs.  She's made a remarkable recovery and focuses on helping other amputees and people with cancer."I want to help people like me," Mwale said. "We're the bridge. Miracles Of Hope is the bridge to help people like...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Weekend Planner: Family fall fun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The weekend is almost here and there is so much to do with the family coming up!Fort Ligonier DaysFestivities will get underway on Friday with the parade being held on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.There will be tons of music and events all weekend, including a 5k run on Sunday. It's always a big hit and a lot of family fun.Click here for more information.Autumnfest at Seven SpringsThe event will include a craft and artisan market with vendors set up, a kids zone, and a pumpkin patch for kids.There will also be live music. If you can't make it this weekend, they do have one more weekend of Autumnfest on October 22 and 23. Click here for more information.40th Annual Latin American and Caribbean FestivalThe event is being held at Pitt at the Posvar Hall Patio on Bouquet Street.There will be food, vendors, music, performers, and arts and crafts.While the event may take place at Pitt, it's open all members of the community.  Click here for more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
police1.com

YouTube dive groups help police uncover missing body from Pittsburg river

PITTSBURGH — A body tied to a recent missing person’s case unsurfaced recently with the help of officers and two underwater sonar dive teams in Pittsburgh. According to WPIX News, Adventures With Purpose and Chaos Divers were in the area helping with two unrelated cold cases – 70-year-old Janet Walsh from 2020 and 78-year-old Bunnie Lee from 2013 – when they made a shocking discovery.
Tribune-Review

McKeesport police dog dies after medical emergency

The McKeesport Police Department’s K9 unit announced the death of a police dog. The dog, Stryker, died unexpectedly after a medical emergency early Saturday, the unit wrote in a social media post. The unit did not provide additional details. The canine had served the police department since 2015. “K9...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Divers to continue search for missing people in Pittsburgh's 3 rivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Later today, searches resume along our city's rivers, trying to find what lies under the surface of the water.Dive teams are working to close cold cases here in our area.Divers will meet Tuesday morning, starting at the South Side Public Boat Launch, and will scour the Monongahela and a stretch of the Ohio River.The search and recovery dive teams, Adventures With Purpose and Chaos Divers, came to Pittsburgh to look for 70-year-year Janet Walsh, who has been missing since 2020, and 78-year-old Bunnie Lee, who was reported missing in 2013.AWP's lead diver, Doug Bishop, said they're using...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPDATE: McKeesport Police locate missing 17-year-old

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - According to McKeesport Police, Zykia Settles has been found. ------------------------------------------------------McKeesport police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.Police said Settles is missing from Olive Street. She's known to hang out in the Hi View Gardens area of McKeesport and Duquesne, police said.She's described as 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and distressed jeans.Anyone with information is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tarentum police find mother of boy discovered alone in park

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have found the mother of a little boy discovered alone in a Tarentum park.  Tarentum police posted the boy's picture on Facebook Monday morning asking the public for help. Less than an hour later, they said the boy's mom had been located.  Police said the boy was found alone in the park near Allegheny Street.While police said they found his mother, they didn't say what led up to the little boy being found alone.
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy