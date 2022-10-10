ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

FTSE rallies on hopes of fiscal plan reversal

Oct 14 (Reuters) - UK's main indexes jumped on Friday, on growing expectations that the UK government will announce a U-turn on elements of its 43-billion-pound package of unfunded tax cuts that sparked turmoil in financial markets over the past few weeks.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy