Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-9?

Juan Gonzalez, Fremont Cross Country

Gonzalez took the title of HAC boys champion Oct. 6 in Kearney during a race that was among the most competitive all season. The Tiger sophomore battled three others throughout the 5,000 meters of Kearney Country Club and emerged the winner in a time of 15:30. He and the top four were only separated by 14 seconds. It was the second straight win for Gonzalez on the same course after his UNK title the week before, but this time he was 27 seconds faster.

Maddia Groff, Marian Softball

Groff’s dominant year continued into the district round where her nine hits and three RBIs were just a few of her contributions. The Crusaders are heading back to state after a year away last fall, and Groff is a major reason why. She finished the district round with five hits, three runs scored, an RBI and a double at the plate and a relief appearance in the circle with nine strikeouts during a 10-3 win over Lincoln Pius X. Groff only faced nine hitters and set them all down with a K. She also had three hits, two doubles and an RBI to go with a win and 15 Ks in the 4-0 victory over North Platte.

Korver Demma, Gretna Football

Demma had a defensive end’s dream in a win over Papio South. Demma was in the right place, right time for a deflected pass that he grabbed out of the air for a pick-six that immediately changed momentum. Gretna built a 27-6 lead but was on its heels with Papio South driving and threatening a tie. Demma made his play to thwart those Titan hopes. He also stopped the next Papio South drive with a fumble recovery.

Mia Murray, Lincoln East Cross Country

Murray capped an excellent regular season with the Heartland Athletic Conference title on Oct. 6 in Kearney. She took a lead just a few minutes into the race and held it throughout for a time of 18:14 – 37 seconds better than the runner-up. Murray now has five wins in six events this season, taking the titles at Papio South, the Harold Scott Invite in Lincoln, the UNK Invite, the LPS Championship in Lincoln and back in Kearney again for the HAC.

Bryce Knapp, St. Paul Football

Knapp had one of the greatest games in his school’s history on Friday when he averaged 16.5 yards per carry on 20 rushes. When you do the math that works out to 330 yards. Without looking at all the numbers, one could still confidently say 95% of Nebraska high school teams didn’t have that many rushing yards on Friday night.

Emmie Wills, Papillion-La Vista Softball

Wills is hitting near .500 this season with a 1.212 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 10 stolen bases. In the district tournament, she helped earn the Monarchs a district title with four hits, five RBIs, two doubles and her first home run of the season. Wills also scored four runs and had a triple. She has drawn 10 walks compared to just seven strikeouts, has an on-base percentage of .545 and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.212.

Kyle Peterson, Raymond Central Football

Peterson was the bell cow for a Raymond Central offense that churned out 290 rushing yards and averaged 8.1 per carry. The junior had 276 of that total on 24 carries, had a long of 76 and found the end zone twice. Peterson rushed for more than 100 yards for the first time in his career last week then nearly doubled his total in Friday’s 33-30 win over Nebraska City.

Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran Volleyball

Wachal was dynamite throughout the Centennial Conference Tournament and a major reason why the Warriors are celebrating a second straight conference crown. In five matches, Wachal had double-digit kills each time, totaled 69 overall, hit .364 or better in three of those matches, had 32 digs and eight blocks. Wachal has 363 kills on the season and is hitting .372 for a Lincoln Lutheran team that has yet to lose a match.

A.J. Raszler, Platteview Cross Country

Raszler notched another win to an impressive junior season when he earned the title of Trailblazer Conference Champion on Oct. 6 in Beatrice. He came to the line at 16:38.74 and was more than 12 seconds ahead of second place. Raszler has wins at Johnson County Central, Wahoo and Fort Calhoun to go with his conference title. He’s competed in eight races and finished fourth or better in all eight.

Reese Booth, Elkhorn North Volleyball

Booth capped one of her best weeks yet with an Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament title on Saturday, closing a week in which she had 129 total assists. Booth’s top performance during a week that included five matches was 34 assists in an Oct. 6 three-set sweep of Elkhorn South. In 23 matches, the junior has amassed 611 assists and 138 digs. She’s had 30 or more assists six times including 50 during a Sept. 15 four-set win over Millard South.

Braylon Anderson, Oakland-Craig Quarterback

Anderson passed for a career-high 329 yards in Friday’s 61-6 win over Tekamah-Herman. He had never thrown for more than 200 yards when he went 17 for 20 and tossed five touchdowns. Anderson connected with eight different receivers and had touchdown passes to five different teammates.

Alexis Shepherd, Waverly Softball

Shepherd showed up big when her team needed her most. Waverly lost to Elkhorn twice in the district final last season but vowed not to suffer the same result this fall. The Vikings lived up to their promise with a pair of 6-3 and 15-5 wins over Beatrice in the district final that included two home runs and six RBIs in the deciding game. Her second homer, a three-run bomb, put the mercy rule into effect and sent the Waverly dugout into a frenzy. The Vikings will head to state for the first time in 18 years.

Hunter Nelson, Lincoln East Tennis

Nelson was untouchable during last week’s Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, winning three times for the conference crown. He took the No. 1 singles title with scores of 6-2 and 6-3. Nelson is a perfect 37-0 on the season and leads a Lincoln East squad that has yet to lose any matches in any of the four tournament divisions.

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo Softball

Iversen was part of a big district final for the Warriors who left no doubt during 10-0 and 11-0 wins over McCook. The senior had three RBIs in both games, three total hits, two home runs and scored four runs. Iversen takes a sparkling .606 batting average to state that includes 57 total hits, 50 RBIs, 19 home runs and a 1.382 slugging percentage.

Drew Erhart, Palymra Quarterback

Palmyra ran 68 plays in Friday’s 58-42 eight-man win over Southern and Erhart handled the ball on 36 of those snaps – passing for 370 yards while adding another 78 on the ground. Through the air, he completed 26 of 34 throws, found seven different receivers and passed for five touchdowns. On the ground, he carried it 10 times and added a rushing touchdown.

Sawyer Benne, Lincoln Lutheran Cross Country

Benne has found a rhythm lately, finishing either first or second in each of the past three events. She achieved the top result of her career Oct. 4 in Lincoln when she won the Centennial Conference Championship with a time of 20:37.66. Her mark was better than 20 seconds faster than the runner-up and the top run of her career, also by more than 20 seconds.

Keenan Valverde, Pierce Football

Valverde is no longer a secret to C-1 defenses. Quarterback Abe Scholting and tight end Ben Brahmer have been the face of the program for the past two seasons. Now there’s even more to prepare for in Valverde. During Friday’s 56-5 win over Central City, he posted his third 200-yard game of the season with 221 rushing yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns.

Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig Cross Country

Nelson picked up the eighth win of her varsity career and second East Husker title when she took the gold at home on Oct. 6. The victory, in a time of 20:48.99, was her third in four events to go with wins at Pender and North Bend. Nelson has qualified for state every year of her career – with a top finish of 14th as a sophomore – and looks to be in position to make it four for four later this week.

Liston Crotty, Auburn Cross Country

Crotty has been seventh or better in eight different meets this season. She’s won three times including at the Oct. 4 East Central Nebraska Conference Championship in Auburn. Crotty took the top spot in dominant fashion – winning by more than 30 seconds. She had a victory at the same course on Aug. 25 and also won Sept. 22 at the Nebraska City Invite. Crotty also has two runners-up and a third-place finish to her credit.

Sage Frauendorfer, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Football

Frauendorfer looked like he caught lightning in a bottle for a week when he rushed for 222 yards on Sept. 9. But following Friday’s 56-50 eight-man win over East Butler, Frauendorfer proved that was more than a one-night dream come true. Against East Butler, he carried it 23 times for a career-high 268 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 11.7 per carry and also caught three passes. Defensively he had seven tackles including a sack.

Caroline Festersen, Omaha Central Volleyball

Festersen might have had the most impressive stat line of the season for any Nebraska player during a five-set win over Omaha Northwest on Oct. 4. The Eagle’s starting setter, Festersen put up 40 assists during the victory and was one ace away from a triple-double. She piled up nine aces on 26 serves to go with 23 digs and three blocks. The 5-foot-3 senior has 370 assists this season, 195 digs and 60 aces.

Zane Flores, Gretna Quarterback

Flores’ abilities as a passer are well known, and he was good again in the pocket Thursday with two passing touchdowns in a win over Papillion-La Vista South. But there’s also so much more to the Oklahoma State commit than his arm. Papio South found that out the hard way when he also added three rushing touchdowns including one from 34 yards out and each of the first three touchdowns of the game.

Stella Miner, Westside Cross Country

Back on the course for the first time since withdrawing during a race in Lincoln three weeks earlier, Miner was back in form at the Metro Conference Championship. Miner had won three events and posted a career-best mark before shin pain took her out of the Harold Scott Invite on Sept. 16. The 2020 state champion was back to her old self and took the league title by more than 15 seconds over the runner-up. She now has wins at Walnut Creek, Seward and Millard South to go with Metro gold.

Zackery Schultz, Millard North Cross Country

Schultz, like Stella Miner who’s also a candidate on this list, authored a redemption story when he won the boys Metro Conference Championship on Oct. 6. Races at Millard South and Lincoln saw Schultz drop out of the top 40 in both before he began to regain momentum with a third-place finish Sept. 21 at Creighton Prep. Schultz won the Millard West Invite with a PR then took the Metro Conference’s top spot by just over a half-second in a dramatic finish that earned him his fourth win of the season.