News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
kfdi.com
Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator
Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
Great Bend AD: Availability of officials declining at all levels
GREAT BEND — The goal of a good sports official is to remain invisible; to act as a fair and competent arbiter of the rules. But that goal becomes more difficult as those with a stake in the outcome of the game - parents, coaches, and athletes - become more vocal.
KWCH.com
Rural Kansas towns face elevated fire risk, struggles to find volunteer firefighters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural towns across Kansas face continued drought conditions compounded by a concern with a lack of available firefighters. The small community of Paradise has seen firsthand how bad an emergency fire situation can get and how valuable volunteer firefighters are. Last December, a fire devastated the town. With aid from volunteers from outside the community, they were able to put it out.
KAKE TV
Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
⛳ FHSU's Brasser named MIAA Women’s Golfer of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Morgan Brasser of Fort Hays State was named the MIAA Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. Brasser was the champion of the Augustana Fall Regional Preview in Larchwood, Iowa, held at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser topped a field...
DSNWK receives $100K Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen Foundation to benefit three of their group living locations. With the grant funds, DSNWK will upgrade two group living locations in Hill City. These projects will create greater accessibility for the people who reside there and improve the ability of support staff to better monitor daily activities, providing greater safety. New exterior siding will yield lower maintenance costs and improved energy efficiency for these two locations. The grant will also support new flooring at one of DSNWK’s group homes in Russell.
Masons will offer free cancer screening next month in Hays
Free cancer screenings will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. The free cancer screenings are open to the public and hosted by Hays Masonic Lodge No. 195, Masonic Cancer Alliance and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. No appointments are necessary.
Man dead after accident at Russell Co. construction site
RUSSELL COUNTY — A man died in a construction site accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Caterpillar 940B driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, Valley Falls, Kansas, was traveling north up a hill at a construction site east of U.S. Highway 281 north of the river.
Number of students receiving free lunches in Hays USD 489 jumps
The Hays USD 489 school district reported a 16 percent increase in the number of students qualifying for free meals compared to the 2018-19 — the last full school year before the pandemic. The number of students receiving free lunches jumped from 926 in 2018-19 to 1,078 as of...
FHSU’s 102nd Homecoming an unforgettable success
Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University reminds alumni and community members alike of the value of coming together. Familiar faces from the 50 and 60-year reunion classes shared memories, jokes, and stories about their time at Fort Hays State. Those visiting for the first time in years felt nostalgia as they toured campus and stopped by new buildings and recently renovated spaces.
FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization
Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
KWCH.com
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus. The...
Little Dinero Pizzeria to offer affordable grab-and-go options in west Hays
Chicken restaurant also planned for former Mokas building. A new pizza restaurant will be opening in the little Dillons strip mall, 515 W. 27th, within the next two weeks. Jacob Proffitt will be opening Little Dinero Pizzeria, which he said is meant to be an affordable pizza option. The menu...
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tony Hobson MIAA Media Day
Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson discusses the Tigers upcoming season at MIAA Basketball Media Day.
Fort Hays State grad will take reins at Indiana high school
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Jared Leiker, longstanding Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving school board approval during a meeting on Oct. 6. Leiker will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July 2023. “Lawrenceburg...
⚽ Tiger men slip a spot in national rankings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team dropped one spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll posted on Tuesday (Oct. 11), now at No. 16. The Tigers have been among the Top 25 in five of the six regular season polls as well as the preseason poll.
⚽ FHSU women ranked 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for the first time since 2017, ranked No. 23 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The Tigers, still unbeaten this season at 8-0-6 overall, moved up from the receiving votes section of the poll last week to the Top 25 this week.
Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend
D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive end Miles Menges and wide received Collyn Kreutzer talked with the media Tuesday before they traveled to take on Central Oklahoma Saturday in Edmond.
