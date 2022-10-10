ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News From the Oil Patch: Kansas crude output rising

The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator

Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rural Kansas towns face elevated fire risk, struggles to find volunteer firefighters

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rural towns across Kansas face continued drought conditions compounded by a concern with a lack of available firefighters. The small community of Paradise has seen firsthand how bad an emergency fire situation can get and how valuable volunteer firefighters are. Last December, a fire devastated the town. With aid from volunteers from outside the community, they were able to put it out.
PARADISE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man performs lifesaving CPR on stranger's toddler at Walmart

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KAKE) - A 29-year-old man from Great Bend is credited with helping save a toddler's life at a local Walmart on Sunday. Eric Keller was in the store on a routine shopping trip that evening when he heard someone toward the back of the Walmart yell, "Does anyone know CPR?"
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

⛳ FHSU's Brasser named MIAA Women’s Golfer of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Morgan Brasser of Fort Hays State was named the MIAA Women's Golfer of the Week on Wednesday. Brasser was the champion of the Augustana Fall Regional Preview in Larchwood, Iowa, held at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort. Brasser topped a field...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

DSNWK receives $100K Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has announced a grant of $100,000 from Dane G. Hansen Foundation to benefit three of their group living locations. With the grant funds, DSNWK will upgrade two group living locations in Hill City. These projects will create greater accessibility for the people who reside there and improve the ability of support staff to better monitor daily activities, providing greater safety. New exterior siding will yield lower maintenance costs and improved energy efficiency for these two locations. The grant will also support new flooring at one of DSNWK’s group homes in Russell.
HILL CITY, KS
Hays Post

Masons will offer free cancer screening next month in Hays

Free cancer screenings will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at First United Methodist Church, 305 W. Seventh. The free cancer screenings are open to the public and hosted by Hays Masonic Lodge No. 195, Masonic Cancer Alliance and The University of Kansas Cancer Center. No appointments are necessary.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Man dead after accident at Russell Co. construction site

RUSSELL COUNTY — A man died in a construction site accident just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Caterpillar 940B driven by Tyler Darren Jennings, 28, Valley Falls, Kansas, was traveling north up a hill at a construction site east of U.S. Highway 281 north of the river.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

FHSU’s 102nd Homecoming an unforgettable success

Homecoming weekend at Fort Hays State University reminds alumni and community members alike of the value of coming together. Familiar faces from the 50 and 60-year reunion classes shared memories, jokes, and stories about their time at Fort Hays State. Those visiting for the first time in years felt nostalgia as they toured campus and stopped by new buildings and recently renovated spaces.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU provost: No faculty cuts planned in light of college reorganization

Fort Hays State University sent a reorganization plan for its College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences to the Kansas Board of Regents on Monday. The plan consolidates the college's departments from 11 to five in response to declines in enrollment and as a preemptive measure to likely consolidation and program cuts that will be recommended to the regents by a consulting company at the end of the year.
HAYS, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus. The...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Fort Hays State grad will take reins at Indiana high school

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Jared Leiker, longstanding Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation administrator and teacher, has been named the next principal of Lawrenceburg High School after receiving school board approval during a meeting on Oct. 6. Leiker will formally take the position after Mr. Snyder’s retirement in July 2023. “Lawrenceburg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men slip a spot in national rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team dropped one spot in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll posted on Tuesday (Oct. 11), now at No. 16. The Tigers have been among the Top 25 in five of the six regular season polls as well as the preseason poll.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU women ranked 23rd in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State Women's Soccer is back in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 for the first time since 2017, ranked No. 23 in the latest edition of the poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 11). The Tigers, still unbeaten this season at 8-0-6 overall, moved up from the receiving votes section of the poll last week to the Top 25 this week.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend

D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

🏈📹 FHSU weekly press conference

Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive end Miles Menges and wide received Collyn Kreutzer talked with the media Tuesday before they traveled to take on Central Oklahoma Saturday in Edmond.
HAYS, KS
