Casper, WY

My Country 95.5

We Have Such Sights to Show You: Art 321 Feast & Fright Guaranteed to Showcase Plenty of Both

It's different when the lights are out. ART 321, for years, has served as a beacon for Casper artists who want to display their work at a gallery. It has really picked up steam the last few years, as ART 321 has opened its gallery doors to a wide array of different artists, with different backgrounds, who use different mediums to express themselves. Whether it's a painting, a sculpture, a dramatic exhibit, even a series of quilts - ART 321 exists in Casper to inspire artists and showcase work that might have otherwise gone unnoticed.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Free Concert With The Talented Dave Munsick In Casper

Musical Talent runs thick in Wyoming's Munsick family and it has been passed down from generation to generation. It wasn't long ago we shared the memorable moment when Ian and Dave shared the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville. Just a couple months ago the Munsick family were all on stage at David Street Station for 5150 Festival and now the patriarch of the family, Dave Munsick is coming back.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

YMCA Invites Casper Residents to Show How STRONG They Are

The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting Y members, and the community as a whole, to participate in a national challenge, called STRONG. That's according to a press release from the YMCA, which stated community members can "Find your breakthrough, while you grow stronger in spirit, mind, and body." Those...
CASPER, WY
Douglas Budget

Residents run with county trail proposal for Boxelder Park

The overwhelming majority of those attending two public meetings in Douglas and Glenrock last week had one message about a trails development for Boxelder Park: Build it and we will come. The two hearings, hosted by the Converse County commissioners and design contractor TPT Trails LLC, were the initial phase...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fire occurs in vacant apartment complex

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - At approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper. Initial reports stated that welding during renovation operations had started a small fire. First arriving units found smoke coming from the rear 2 nd story of the structure.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment

Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday. That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS. Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

