Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries
CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Gov. Ned Lamont orders flags at half-staff after 2 Bristol officers killed, 1 injured in shooting
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Flags across Connecticut will be flown at half-staff following the deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in an ambush Wednesday. Gov. Ned Lamont gave the order Thursday morning, and later spoke with state government workers about the tragedy. “They don’t say what’s on the other side of the door,” he […]
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline
Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.
UConn Health commits to hiring formerly incarcerated workers
With between 70 and 100 million Americans having a criminal record and the unemployment rate for the formerly incarcerated at 27 percent, the Connecticut NAACP has added a new partner to its job placement campaign to help find work for formerly incarcerated residents. UConn Health has joined the Connecticut NAACP’s One Million Jobs campaign to […] The post UConn Health commits to hiring formerly incarcerated workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
East Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco trafficking charges
An East Longmeadow man along with three other men from Connecticut have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to traffic illegally obtained tobacco and avoid paying taxes.
When does Connecticut change the clocks back?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Hartford man sentenced 10 years for gun trafficking from South Carolina to Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man from South Carolina was sentenced to 10 years of prison along with three years of supervised release after illegally trafficking firearms from Connecticut to South Carolina. Alberto Vazquez, 39, of Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity
A rule change at ISO-New England means Connecticut ratepayers will no longer have to "pay twice" for renewable energy. The post Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
‘This is the future of farming’: Connecticut’s first nonprofit indoor hydroponic farm grows fresh produce year-around
A new farm in Connecticut is not only the first of its kind in the state but could be the future of farming.
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says
Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
Vigil honors 32 people who lost their lives to domestic violence so far this year
Thirty-two people died so far this year in Connecticut due to domestic violence, and advocates are hosting their annual vigil to honor those victims and call for change to break the cycle of violence.
