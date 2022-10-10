ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 61

Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants lists 21 Conn. eateries

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!. Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

UConn Health commits to hiring formerly incarcerated workers

With between 70 and 100 million Americans having a criminal record and the unemployment rate for the formerly incarcerated at 27 percent, the Connecticut NAACP has added a new partner to its job placement campaign to help find work for formerly incarcerated residents.  UConn Health has joined the Connecticut NAACP’s One Million Jobs campaign to […] The post UConn Health commits to hiring formerly incarcerated workers appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT

