Search for Missing Hiker above Lander to End by Mid-Day Today
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee issued a statement this morning that the search for a missing Lander man in the Shoshone National Forest will come to an end by mid-day today, after which he will issue a formal news release. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont County Search and...
Wire Burning on BLM land near Thermopolis Leads to Felonies & Fines
The perpetrators of several fires on public lands in Hot Springs County have been found guilty, which means years of probation and thousands of dollars in restitution after an extensive cleanup. Two individuals have been charged with felony depredation of federal lands thanks to the combined efforts of B.L.M. Wyoming,...
Pavement improvement project begins this week west of Riverton
A $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin today (Oct. 11) on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton. The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).
