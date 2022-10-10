ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Elite Edge Rusher Keldric Faulk Set for Tennessee OV

Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk has been committed to Florida State since July 5th, but he is now set to return to Tennessee this weekend for the second time in three weeks. This trip will be an official visit, as he plans to give the Vols a more in-depth look.
