Man Nabbed For Monticello Commercial Burglaries, Police Say

Justus L. McMoore Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

A man from the region was nabbed by police for the second time for allegedly committing commercial burglaries.

Sullivan County resident Justus L. McMoore, age 37 of Monticello, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to Monticello PD Lt. Mark Johnstone.

McMoore had been previously arrested by Monticello Police on Saturday, Oct. 1, and charged with burglary when officers investigating an activated motion alarm found McMoore in the act of burglarizing a business located on Forestburg road in the Village of Monticello, Johnstone said.

As a result of a continuing investigation, Monticello Police charged McMoore with burglarizing that same business on Forestburgh Road on Thursday, Sept. 22, and a second business on Broadway on Wednesday, Sept. 28, he added.

He was charged with:

Two counts of burglary

Criminal mischief

Grand larceny

McMoore was arraigned in the Village of Monticello Justice Court before Associate Justice Leo Glass and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 Cash bail, $20,000 bail bond, or $30,000 secured insurance bond pending further court action.

