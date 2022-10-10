Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star, dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, a versatile actor who wowed generations of fans as a murderous baker, a singing teapot, a Soviet spy and small-town sleuth among a host of other memorial roles, died on Tuesday, her family announced. She was 96. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that...
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding
SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
