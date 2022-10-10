It's time to select YAIAA Athletes of the Week.

Each week readers select their top boy and girl athlete in an online poll at ydr.com/gametimepa and eveningsun.com/gametimepa.

The polls will run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, Bermudian Spring field hockey player Bella DeVita won the girls' poll, Northeastern soccer player Lincoln Wertz won the boys' poll and Eastern York receiver Jonathan Rose won the football poll.

If you'd like to nominate a local athlete for future polls , email Matt Allibone at mallibone@ydr.com or Shelly Stallsmith at mstallsmith@ydr.com. To vote for this week's Athlete of the Week, see the polls below.

Trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

Check the stats: Latest York-Adams scores, standings, leaders

Offensive bonanza: Division I talents explode as YAIAA football teams combine for 115 points

Football poll

Boys' poll

Girls' poll

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Select GameTimePA YAIAA Athletes of the Week for Oct. 3-8