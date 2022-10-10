ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NWSL terminates contract of Pride head coach Cromwell after investigation

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

The NWSL announced that it has terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene following an investigation into retaliatory conduct.

In June, Cromwell and Greene were placed on leave amid an investigation into alleged retaliation.

On Monday the league announced the results of the joint investigation between the NWSL and NWSL Players Association, saying that Cromwell and Greene “engaged in retaliation and attempted retaliation against Pride players whom Cromwell and Greene believed had made or supported earlier misconduct allegations against them, in violation of league policy.”

The NWSL statement continued: “Specifically, Cromwell and Greene were found to have engaged in conduct that discouraged reporting and fostered a general fear of retaliation, and to have taken negative actions against certain players, including by seeking to waive or trade them.

“Cromwell’s and Greene’s employment contracts are terminated effective immediately. Cromwell and Greene are ineligible to work in the NWSL in any capacity unless or until approved by the Commissioner.”

Pride goalkeeper coach Aline Reis was also placed on unpaid administrative leave. The league said Reis didn’t fully cooperate with the investigation, including “pressuring players to share favorable information with investigators.”

Cromwell had only been in charge of the club for a few months when she was placed on leave, having taken over in December after a successful nine-year run as head coach at UCLA.

Cromwell slams investigation

Following the league’s announcement, Cromwell released a statement of her own slamming the investigation and saying she’s “reviewing all legal options.”

“The investigation lacked transparency, professionalism, and thoroughness, and as a result my character and integrity have been mischaracterized,” Cromwell said.

Chicago Red Stars players call on owner Arnim Whisler to sell the team

Amid Yates report fallout, Smith urges Thorns fans to keep showing up

With scintillating Wembley affair, England and USWNT put focus back on the field

