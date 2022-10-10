Read full article on original website
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Jonathan L. Harness and Norma J. Harness, $9,240.23. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michael P. Hackworth, $7,594.13. Lisa G. Hall, $5,957.74. Angeline A. Keene, $4,731.30.
Danny Damron — PENDING
Danny Damron, 73, Warsaw, died Oct. 11, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, South SR 15, south of South Rosewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Raul Quintana, 30, East Rochester Street, Akron. Quintana was traveling north on South SR 15 when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
Food Finders Food Bank to Hold Drive-Through Distribution in Winamac Friday
The Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry will be in Winamac Friday, October 14. A drive-thru distribution will be held at the Winamac Town Park, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET. Items such as produce, frozen meat, baked goods, canned goods, and laundry soap will be distributed to those meeting income guidelines, according to Food Finders’ website. Individuals are asked not to arrive before 10:30 a.m. ET and to remain in their vehicles at all times.
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Scott Sleighter — UPDATED
Scott Sleighter, 97, Pierceton, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. Scott was born Sept.13, 1925, in Warsaw, the son of the late Moody and Lillian (Bowen) Sleighter. He graduated from Pierceton High School with the Class of ’44. On Aug. 29, 1948, Scott married Norma Jean Sleighter, who preceded him in death July 22, 1995, after 46 years of marriage. Scott was in the LP gas business for over 20 years. He enjoyed a lifetime of camping, and after retirement, assisted in managing the Pike Lake Campground. Scott was a member of the Pierceton Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years; he also served on the Pierceton Volunteer Fire Dept. for 43 years.
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
Don’t Forget Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — There is still time for merchants to participate in the annual Christmas Bucks promotion, sponsored by ‘the PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants. Make sure you’re one of those merchants by contacting your sales representative, Carl Lauster at (574) 269-2932 or Susan Stump at (574) 612-0128. The deadline for signing up to be a Christmas Bucks advertiser is Oct. 18.
Warsaw Beginning Bands Holding Concert On Oct. 17
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ Beginning Bands will present “Our First Band Concert” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, in the Lakeview Middle School auditorium. Beginning Band students from all WCS elementary schools, Edgewood Middle School, and Lakeview will be playing for parents and friends. They are excited for everyone to hear the progress they have made since the beginning of the school year.
Michael John Wais — PENDING
Michael J. Wais, 76, Leesburg, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Gakstatter Honored With Charlie Smith Award At BBBS Dinner
WARSAW — Albert “Art” Gakstatter has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters locally for 40 years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11, he was recognized with an award for everything he’s done for the nonprofit. Gakstatter, of Winona Lake, was surprised with the 2022 Charles D. “Charlie” Smith...
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
Phend & Brown Officially Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary
MILFORD — Individuals traveled near and far Friday, Oct. 7, to help Dan, Doug and Andy Brown celebrate 100 years of Phend & Brown. The company had been solely operated by three generations until being acquired on Dec. 15, 2021, by Rieth-Riley Construction Inc., and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Rieth-Riley.
James Anderson Bedwell
James Anderson Bedwell, 75, Columbia City, died at 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Fort Wayne. He was born Sept. 24, 1947. On July 1, 1971, he married Connie S. Fisher; she survives in Columbia City. He is also survived by his son, Joel A. (Sandy) Bedwell,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 500 block East Essex Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of a protective order violation. 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 4900 block West US 30 and North CR 500W, Warsaw. Brette B. Stamper...
Airport Working On Future Special Events Policy
WARSAW — Warsaw Municipal Airport will soon have a policy in place highlighting expectations for groups that seek to use the airport property for special events. Recent plans for a cancer benefit caught some aviation board members off-guard Tuesday, Oct. 11. The fundraiser – Flight 4 The Fight –...
Warsaw FFA Hosts Community Supper, Fundraiser On Nov. 7
WARSAW — The Warsaw FFA Chapter will host its 19th annual community appreciation supper and member workers’ experience auction in the Warsaw Community High School cafeteria on Monday, Nov. 7. The evening will begin with a free chili and hot dog supper that will be served from 5:30-7...
Pension Concern Voiced At Merit Board Meeting
WARSAW — A concern related to officers’ pensions was brought up at the Wednesday, Oct. 12, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgt. Chris McKeand mentioned the issue. “We had an incident earlier this week where the widow of a deceased...
Sue Harman — PENDING
Sue Harman, 76, Warsaw, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Ga. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
