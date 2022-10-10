What are the Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions Week 5?Pretty obvious lows in the blowout loss to the Patriots Not much to be too High on this week for the Lions. Well … what can you even say about this game this week? In a word the Detroit Lions were lifeless against the New England Patriots. Whether it was a lackluster run game, an aimless passing attack, or very bendable defense, there was nothing that went right for the Lions on Sunday. It was bad, bad. So how in the world do you write a “Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions” piece after such a travesty? Simply put, one keyboard stroke at a time, but it won’t be easy.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO