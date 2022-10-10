ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Plan For Detroit Lions’ Success That’s 100% Foolproof

Ryan Griffin: Detroit Lions, there’s a way out, and there is a way that this rebuild can be different than the ones in years past. And there’s honestly some hope for Detroit Lions fans. So my plan, my strategy, my road roadmap to success, whatever you want to call it, begins this year, and now all these things have to happen. And if they don’t happen now, this is not gonna work. bottom out this year, you feel like you’re probably going there at some point anyway.
5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023

For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
Detroit Red Wings: 5 BOLD Predictions for 2022-23

1. Team Captain Dylan Larkin Will Lead the Team in Scoring2. Defenseman Moritz Seider Will Not Only be an All-Star, but also a Norris Trophy Finalist3. Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic Combine to Post Top-Fifteen Goaltending Numbers4. The Detroit Red Wings Will Be Closer, But Still Miss the Playoffs5. Forward Jakub Vrana Will Score 40 Goals this Season.
5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5

5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
Tyler Bertuzzi – Big Money Contract or Big Trade Piece?

What factors play into the decision with Tyler Bertuzzi?Tyler Bertuzzi’s History with DetroitTyler Bertuzzi’s Injury HistoryTyler Bertuzzi’s COVID-19 Vaccination Status a Stopper for Trade Discussions?Tyler Bertuzzi – Big Contract or Big Trade Bait?. Tyler Bertuzzi is slated to become a free agent after the upcoming season....
Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions play their WORST game of the season against the Patriots in Week 5

What are the Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions Week 5?Pretty obvious lows in the blowout loss to the Patriots Not much to be too High on this week for the Lions. Well … what can you even say about this game this week? In a word the Detroit Lions were lifeless against the New England Patriots. Whether it was a lackluster run game, an aimless passing attack, or very bendable defense, there was nothing that went right for the Lions on Sunday. It was bad, bad. So how in the world do you write a “Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions” piece after such a travesty? Simply put, one keyboard stroke at a time, but it won’t be easy.
Dylan Larkin outlines how Red Wings can enjoy successful season

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process this upcoming season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
