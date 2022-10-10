Read full article on original website
AJ Hinch explains why Miguel Cabrera will play for the Tigers in 2023
What did AJ Hinch say about Miguel Cabrera returning in 2023?How will Miguel Cabrera be used in 2023?. As the 2022 Major League All-Star Game quickly approached, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera was batting right around .300 on the season. Unfortunately, Cabrera was not able to...
Detroit Tigers claim SS Jermaine Palacios, DFA Drew Hutchinson
Which moves did the Detroit Tigers make?Who is Detroit Tigers SS Jermaine Palacios?. We have some minor Detroit Tigers news to pass along to you this evening, including claiming a shortstop from the Minnesota Twins. Per the MLB transactions page (via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic), the Tigers made a...
Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions for the final 12 weeks
Just prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season, I released my final Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions and I made the bold prediction that they would finish with a 10-7 overall record, which would be good enough to get them into the playoffs as a wild card team. Well,...
A Plan For Detroit Lions’ Success That’s 100% Foolproof
Ryan Griffin: Detroit Lions, there’s a way out, and there is a way that this rebuild can be different than the ones in years past. And there’s honestly some hope for Detroit Lions fans. So my plan, my strategy, my road roadmap to success, whatever you want to call it, begins this year, and now all these things have to happen. And if they don’t happen now, this is not gonna work. bottom out this year, you feel like you’re probably going there at some point anyway.
5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023
For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
Detroit Red Wings: 5 BOLD Predictions for 2022-23
1. Team Captain Dylan Larkin Will Lead the Team in Scoring2. Defenseman Moritz Seider Will Not Only be an All-Star, but also a Norris Trophy Finalist3. Ville Husso and Alex Nedeljkovic Combine to Post Top-Fifteen Goaltending Numbers4. The Detroit Red Wings Will Be Closer, But Still Miss the Playoffs5. Forward Jakub Vrana Will Score 40 Goals this Season.
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5
5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season by losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into their bye week.
Tyler Bertuzzi – Big Money Contract or Big Trade Piece?
What factors play into the decision with Tyler Bertuzzi?Tyler Bertuzzi’s History with DetroitTyler Bertuzzi’s Injury HistoryTyler Bertuzzi’s COVID-19 Vaccination Status a Stopper for Trade Discussions?Tyler Bertuzzi – Big Contract or Big Trade Bait?. Tyler Bertuzzi is slated to become a free agent after the upcoming season....
This Detroit Lions’ Rebuild Is Different Than Years Past – Week 5
Detroit Lions’ RebuildAbout The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Ryan Griffin: But I will say, I think I have I think I have a way for the Detroit Lions to get out of this hell that we’re in because I know you subscribed to this and just talks that we’ve had privately are as frustrating as the lines have been, throughout the Dan Campbell era.
Moritz Seider’s BIGGEST HITS from his rookie season [Video]
What were Moritz Seider’s biggest hits from his rookie season?Seider is already impressing Derek Lalonde. Moritz Seider made his debut with the Detroit Red Wings during the 2021-22 season and to say he made the most of it would be a major understatement. Not only did Seider put up...
Dan Campbell explains how he will fix Detroit Lions’ pass rush
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Campbell hoped the former Heisman Trophy finalist would immediately improve the defense’s ability to rush the passer. Unfortunately, the Hutchinson has been pretty nonexistent so far (other...
Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions play their WORST game of the season against the Patriots in Week 5
What are the Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions Week 5?Pretty obvious lows in the blowout loss to the Patriots Not much to be too High on this week for the Lions. Well … what can you even say about this game this week? In a word the Detroit Lions were lifeless against the New England Patriots. Whether it was a lackluster run game, an aimless passing attack, or very bendable defense, there was nothing that went right for the Lions on Sunday. It was bad, bad. So how in the world do you write a “Highs & Lows: Detroit Lions” piece after such a travesty? Simply put, one keyboard stroke at a time, but it won’t be easy.
Dylan Larkin outlines how Red Wings can enjoy successful season
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process this upcoming season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
