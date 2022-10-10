Read full article on original website
The benchmark Nymex crude futures contract gained another $4 Friday to settle at $92.64 per barrel. Prices are up nearly $16 a barrel in the last two weeks. In lunchtime trading Monday, prices were down slightly, but WTI was trading over $92 and London Brent was over $97 a barrel. Kansas prices were up more than $4 a barrel Friday.
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri's effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle on Tuesday canceled hearings that had been...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans following a court hearing on Wednesday. It's unclear when U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey will rule on the lawsuit...
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,866 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 5, to Wednesday October 12, for a total of 883,063 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on October 5 for a total of 9,590. Kansas...
TOPEKA — A majority of Kansans across the political spectrum endorse expansion of eligibility for Medicaid in a statewide survey also indicating nine in 10 registered voters believe a candidate’s position on health care influenced votes at the polls. Kansas is among a dozen states declining to broaden...
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.
I am concerned about the election for Kansas State Board of Education, District 5. What if the person who represented you in an office was someone that you knew had “skin in the game”? What if they spoke up for folks who don’t have a voice? What if they had demonstrated their commitment to healthy families and communities? Wouldn’t you really like to have someone like that in the office of the Fifth District of the Kansas State Board of Education?
