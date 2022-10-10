Denis O’Regan once found himself having his ear chewed off by Mick Jagger. “He sat next to me on a long flight and talked solidly the whole time about his house on Mustique, about his ex-wife — whom he never referred to by name,” he recalls. “On another occasion I pitched up at David Bowie’s rehearsals, and for the first few days I’d have to go to the gym every morning with him and his bodyguard. It was only in retrospect that I looked on any of these kinds of meetings you have as auditions, but that’s what they were. They were trying to work out if they could put up with me for months on end.”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO