Notre Dame's top commit in the 2023 class - Denton (Texas) Guyer star Peyton Bowen - is now a five-star according to ESPN. The network released its latest rankings for the 2023 class and Bowen saw a jump of 35 spots to climb up to No. 14 overall, and that earned him the five-star bump.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO