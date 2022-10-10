ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
wfmynews2.com

Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash involved a truck and a sedan at Green Drive and South Main Street. A building was damaged in the crash. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a […]
HIGH POINT, NC
#Police
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
chathamstartribune.com

Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County

A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Parkland High student to face charges after replica gun found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Parkland High School student was found with a replica gun at school, according to deputies. Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported that a Parkland High School resource officer found a firearm on a student. The school said it received an anonymous tip. The Forsyth County...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

