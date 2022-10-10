Read full article on original website
Randleman man kills roommate, rams ex-girlfriend with victim’s car, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after ramming into his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s car in Asheboro, police say. According to Asheboro Police Department, on Oct. 11 just after 10:30 a.m., officers were called to East Pritchard Street and Farr Street about a fight. When they got there, officers say they saw two vehicles […]
Caretaker siblings charged after woman yells for help through window after 12 hours locked in room: Winston-Salem Police Department
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are facing abuse charges in relation to an incident that featured a woman calling for help from a bedroom window, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:37 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2021, officers came to the 1900 block of Bramblewood Trail after getting an unknown trouble call. At […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
wfmynews2.com
Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
‘Could have died’: Employees duck for cover during Greensboro shooting on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees and customers ducked for cover after someone started shooting at a person inside the Greensboro Plaza. The shooting happened Wednesday after 3 p.m. inside the Randleman Plaza on Randleman Road in Greensboro. Ace Bowens said she was on break when the shooting started and immediately began running for safety inside […]
Man charged with murder, another wanted after victim killed at North Carolina bus stop, police say
Robert Redfearn Jr. is charged with first-degree murder; Travoris Richardson, 31, was identified as the man killed.
1 in hospital after multi-vehicle crash in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in High Point on Thursday afternoon. FOX8 is told the crash involved a truck and a sedan at Green Drive and South Main Street. A building was damaged in the crash. Minor injuries have been reported. This is a […]
Sibling caretakers arrested: Disabled adult seen climbing out of window, calling for help in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story in about Forsyth County considering two programs to curb violence in the community. Two people were arrested after a woman was seen climbing from a bedroom window calling for help in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police were...
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WLTX.com
'Just a bubbly person:' Woman found murdered in closet remembered by loved ones
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman police said a man is charged with murder, accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Right before that happened, police said he rammed his roommate's car into another vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend. On Tuesday, Asheboro police asked Randleman...
Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
chathamstartribune.com
Fatal accident in Pitsylvania County
A North Carolina woman died after her car hit a utility pole Tuesday. The Virginia State Police is investigating the single car crash that occurred Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. on Route 622, two tenths of a mile south of Route 1663 in Pittsylvania County. A 2004 Buick Rainier was...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
‘Friend’ robs man at knife point and leaves him on interstate, North Carolina cops say
The suspect is accused of driving away in the man’s new car.
‘I heard her screaming’: Neighbors shocked after learning more about woman found dead in closet in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Randleman police say a man charged with murder is accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Before that happened officers, said he rammed his roommate’s car into a vehicle that his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend were in. “This is not a common situation,” said Sgt. Micah Lowe with […]
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
WXII 12
Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WXII 12
Parkland High student to face charges after replica gun found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Parkland High School student was found with a replica gun at school, according to deputies. Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported that a Parkland High School resource officer found a firearm on a student. The school said it received an anonymous tip. The Forsyth County...
