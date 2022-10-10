Read full article on original website
WKTV
Elf the Musical coming to The Stanley
UTICA, N.Y. – Elf the Musical is coming to the Stanley Theater for performances on Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Stanley Theater box office, on Genesee Street. You can also visit ticketmaster.com or call 315-724-4000 to purchase your tickets.
WKTV
A 'Funny Fashion Show' shown at Acacia Village allows residents to get creative
UTICA, N.Y. -- The residents of Acacia Village held a “Funny Fashion Show” Wednesday, featuring homemade Halloween costumes. Residents of the Masonic Care Community had fun getting creative and having some fun, just in time for the Halloween season. The show was not just for fun though it...
WKTV
Ghost Hunter, John Zaffis, making an appearance at Mohawk Valley Community College
UTICA, N.Y. – Famous Ghost Hunter, John Zaffis will be making an appearance at Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), just in time for Halloween. Zaffis, of the SYFY Channel’s, “Haunted Collector” will talk about his experiences as part of MVCC’s Cultural Series. He has more...
Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle
Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
Traveling Gnome Diner may be a kitschy spot, but they know breakfast (Dining Out Review)
Bridgeport, N.Y. — Traveling Gnome Diner is a somewhat kitschy spot that embodies a sense of adventure and fun in Bridgeport. A relaxing drive out to this new restaurant on a sunny afternoon can give you that adventure while serving as a much-needed break.
WKTV
The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift
UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
localsyr.com
Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu
(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm
(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Take a Magical Stroll Through Colored Trees on CNY Christmas Tree Farm
Put a little color into your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from. Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is...
Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
WKTV
Ribbon cutting to be held at Utica Academy of Science
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Academy of Science will hold a ribbon cutting Oct. 19 to celebrate a newly renovated gymnasium. The Academy provides support, challenges and opportunities for its students and says the new gym is almost as necessary as science labs and libraries nowadays. The gym will help to enrich the lives of their student while also keeping them active and healthy.
CNY lacrosse standout commits to Syracuse, following in dad’s footsteps
Syracuse, N.Y. — LaFayette’s Brett Bucktooth Jr. has made his college decision. The lacrosse standout will be following in his father’s footsteps and playing lacrosse for Syracuse University, according to his father’s Instagram. Brett’s father, Brett Bucktooth Sr., was an All-CNY and All-American lacrosse player during...
10 License Plates Only Central New Yorkers Will Understand
I noticed this license plate in our parking lot and it got me thinking. Anyone outside Central New York would think a Utica Club is a club in Utica somewhere. Locals know it's a beer, not a club. That got us thinking about other license plates only Central New Yorkers would understand.
WKTV
MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
Alumni honor roll: 25 notable Syracuse City SD graduates include actors, astronaut, surgeon general
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Thousands of graduates from high schools across Central New York have gone on to make big impacts in their careers and communities. Syracuse.com is surveying school districts for a sampling of notable alumni. Today, we shine the spotlight on the Syracuse City School District.
WKTV
Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica
No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica. "We feed them every night and the church is only a block away, so we let them shower, use the bathroom, do laundry and get clean clothes every day and we feed them," says Pastor Mike Ballman, of Cornerstone Community Church and the Morrow Warming Center.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
