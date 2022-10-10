ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Elf the Musical coming to The Stanley

UTICA, N.Y. – Elf the Musical is coming to the Stanley Theater for performances on Nov. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Stanley Theater box office, on Genesee Street. You can also visit ticketmaster.com or call 315-724-4000 to purchase your tickets.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle

Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Entertainment
City
Utica, NY
WKTV

The Stanley Theatre gets a face-lift

UTICA, N.Y. – The Stanley Theatre announced on Wednesday, their historic entrance has undergone major renovations. Restoration to the brass façade, new front doors and new window boxes as well as the rebuilding of the theaters’ round box office have all been added. “Along with the theatre’s...
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Brooklyn Pickle shares a taste of their menu

(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, Brooklyn Pickle has been keeping Central New Yorkers happy and well-fed. From their start serving sandwiches in an old house on Burnet Ave, they’ve grown to become a restaurant with three locations and a diverse menu. In additions to serving many...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raquel Welch
Person
Lou Rawls
Person
Tony Orlando
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm

(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
CAZENOVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Utica College#Jazz Guitarist
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Ribbon cutting to be held at Utica Academy of Science

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Academy of Science will hold a ribbon cutting Oct. 19 to celebrate a newly renovated gymnasium. The Academy provides support, challenges and opportunities for its students and says the new gym is almost as necessary as science labs and libraries nowadays. The gym will help to enrich the lives of their student while also keeping them active and healthy.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
WKTV

MVCC culinary students offer lunch series in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Mohawk Valley Community College will once again host a lunch series featuring food prepared by students in its culinary programs. The series allows students in the culinary arts management and food service administration programs to get hands-on experience. The students pick the themes, recipes, and menus, and are also responsible for making and serving the food.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Heartbreak and hope: homeless live in tent city in west Utica

No beds, no dressers, no running water, no kitchen cabinets, minimal privacy, and major caring, from a nearby church. A tiny tent city has popped up in west Utica. "We feed them every night and the church is only a block away, so we let them shower, use the bathroom, do laundry and get clean clothes every day and we feed them," says Pastor Mike Ballman, of Cornerstone Community Church and the Morrow Warming Center.
UTICA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SKANEATELES, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy