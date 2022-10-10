Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance
Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
Commercial Dispatch
Enhanced carry in school? Area districts say no for now
School districts in Mississippi now have the power to form their own policies as to whether citizens with enhanced concealed carry permits can have guns while on campus. But, at least for now, districts in the Golden Triangle have no plans to loosen their policies. The Mississippi State Board of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalvoice.net
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
thelocalvoice.net
Distinguished Alumni to Share Insights at University of Mississippi Honors Convocation
Members of Barksdale family also returning for Honors College’s 25th anniversary. A trio of successful Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College alumni are returning to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13 for the fall Honors Convocation. The theme for the convocation is “The Transformational Power of Honors Education...
desotocountynews.com
MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
wtva.com
Part of Natchez Trace closed in Tishomingo County and into Alabama
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace closed a section of the parkway in Tishomingo County and Lauderdale County in Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The full closure is from Highway 4 in Tishomingo County to Highway 20 in Lauderdale County, Alabama. According to the Parkway, this is part of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
wtva.com
Tupelo Rotary Club distributes donuts for polio eradication
The Rotary Club distributed donuts on Wednesday at the Tupelo Regional Rehabilitation Center as part of a fundraiser to help raise money for the fight against polio. Tupelo Rotary Club distributes donuts for polio eradication. The Rotary Club distributed donuts on Wednesday at the Tupelo Regional Rehabilitation Center as a...
wtva.com
Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said a 15-year-old girl gave birth on Oct. 6 to a healthy boy in the bathroom of her Green Street home. She then allegedly took the baby...
WLBT
Lawyers: Fired daycare workers could be charged after scaring children
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of daycare employees using a Halloween mask to scare little children has gone viral. They’ve been fired, the owner said. Many people on social media have called for the individuals to be arrested. Currently, no one faces charges. Could charges be filed, though?. “It...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
Daily Mississippian
Brown Family Dairy to continue providing Oxford’s favorite milk
When Oxford’s Brown Family Dairy announced via Facebook in late September that they were shutting down the dairy side of their business, there was an outcry of shock and sorrow. “This loss will be felt so deeply,” Amy Smoot said in a comment. “Thank you, BFD Family. What you...
wtva.com
Construction continues on new headquarters for New Albany PD
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - New Albany Police will soon move out of an 85-year-old building. The city is renovating an old Fred’s store along West Main Street to house the New Albany Police Department. Police Chief Chris Robertson said the move will be a major upgrade. "This building...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
wtva.com
Alumni provided feedback Monday evening on The W name change
Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller spoke to a small group of alumni and community members on Monday about the school possibly changing its name. Alumni provided feedback Monday evening on The W name change. Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller spoke to a small group of alumni...
Comments / 0