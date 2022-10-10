HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Volleyball posted an MIAA season-high 20 team blocks in a four-set match with No. 10 ranked Washburn on Tuesday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 20 blocks were also an NCAA best in a four-set match so far this season, but it was not quite enough to knock off the Ichabods in Hays as the Tigers fell 3-1. FHSU took the opening set 26-24 before Washburn claimed the next three 25-18, 25-18, and 25-20. Emily Ellis set a new Fort Hays State record for assisted blocks in a four-set match during the rally scoring era with 10, which accounted for all of her blocking in the match. The record was nine, accomplished eight times before and most recently by teammate Morgan Christiansen in 2021 against Black Hills State in a four-setter. Christiansen finished with eight blocks in the match with two solo and six assists. Ellis also tied the FHSU record for most blocks by an individual in any length of match, matching Katie Carnes and Neeley Remmers who both had 10 in the same five-set match with West Texas A&M during the 2005 season.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO