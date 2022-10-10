Read full article on original website
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Volleyball posted an MIAA season-high 20 team blocks in a four-set match with No. 10 ranked Washburn on Tuesday at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 20 blocks were also an NCAA best in a four-set match so far this season, but it was not quite enough to knock off the Ichabods in Hays as the Tigers fell 3-1. FHSU took the opening set 26-24 before Washburn claimed the next three 25-18, 25-18, and 25-20. Emily Ellis set a new Fort Hays State record for assisted blocks in a four-set match during the rally scoring era with 10, which accounted for all of her blocking in the match. The record was nine, accomplished eight times before and most recently by teammate Morgan Christiansen in 2021 against Black Hills State in a four-setter. Christiansen finished with eight blocks in the match with two solo and six assists. Ellis also tied the FHSU record for most blocks by an individual in any length of match, matching Katie Carnes and Neeley Remmers who both had 10 in the same five-set match with West Texas A&M during the 2005 season.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase and crash in a reported stolen vehicle. Just after 3a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 when a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 68-year-old Diana Bloom of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 11:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 200 BLK of NW Knox Avenue in Topeka for a medical emergency, according to Stanley. EMS...
