Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
CNBC
What credit score do you need to get approved for an Amazon credit card?
With Amazon hosting a second Prime Day event this year on Oct. 11 and 12, shoppers looking for more ways to save should consider signing up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. While this no-annual-fee credit card is only available to consumers who already have an Amazon Prime...
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
CNET
Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop
The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
CNBC
22% of millennials are going into debt from dating: 'Everything is getting more expensive'
Love may not "cost a thing," as Jennifer Lopez once sang, but dating sure does. And it's hitting millennials' and Gen Z's wallets particularly hard. In fact, 22% of millennials (ages 26 to 41) and 19% of Gen Zers (ages 18 to 25) have gone into debt from what they've spent on dating, according to a September Lendingtree survey.
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Retailers Scramble for Every Conversion as JPMorgan’s Dimon Highlights Looming Recession
If it was anybody other than the CEO of the nation’s largest bank, it would be easier to ignore. But when J.P. Morgan’s Jamie Dimon puts the country on a six-to-ninth-month recession alert, it’s hard not to take note. Dimon’s warning comes in the wake of PYMNTS’...
Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart
In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
Business Insider
PayPal Savings Account review: Earn a high interest rate and pay zero monthly fees
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Pros and cons. ProsCons. High interest...
PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy
PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
Today in B2B Payments: eCommerce Tools Focus on African Enterprises, Aircraft Parts
Today in B2B payments, Dooka offers a B2B marketplace to promote intra-African trade, while Ambry Hill and eComchain launch an eCommerce storefront solution for sellers of aircraft parts. Plus, Blackline adds a credit risk assessment feature, while HSBC and Trade Ledger develop a digital receivables finance solution. A growing number...
Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices
Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering
Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
