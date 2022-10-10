ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Use a Debit Card Instead of a Credit Card and Watch Your Spending Drop

The internet has unleashed a multitude of new payment methods: PayPal, Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, Google Pay, Apple Pay… the list goes on and on. And yet credit cards remain extremely popular, for good reason. They provide easy financing for large purchases, simplify payments almost everywhere and can give rewards for your spending.
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart

In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale

Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy

PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
Staying Current on Credit Cards Forces Hard Spending Choices

Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering

Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
