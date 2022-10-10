ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'

Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Akron Leader Publications

West Side News & Notes

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Akron Police Department (APD) is offering a new app to help residents find department information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones. APD officials said the app developed by tip411 is available to download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Downtown Cleveland businesses prepare for wave of sports fans

CLEVELAND — It may be quiet in downtown Cleveland, but in 72 hours, thousands of sports fans will take over the city. "It's exciting," said Brent Lewanski, owner of The Ivy on West Sixth. Lewanski told 3News that The Ivy quadrupled their orders ahead of this weekend. "You are...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Meet the shop cats of Greater Cleveland: Ready Pet GO!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shop -- or "Bodega" -- cats are a part of New York City's fabric. So beloved, they have inspired Instagram accounts, a book or two and even a Saturday Night Live skit featuring comedians John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon. Here in Northeast Ohio, we...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Now Open: Jaja Steakhouse in Ohio City | Doug Trattner reports

CLEVELAND — Intro, the new nine-story apartment complex across the street from the West Side Market, welcomed its newest retail establishment Wednesday. Joining Edda Coffee Roasters and Pioneer sports bar, both of which opened this summer, is Jaja, located up on the second level. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
CLEVELAND, OH

