Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio pair to reappear on 'Shark Tank'
Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14. First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.
WKYC
Cleveland Magazine hosting Best of CLE celebration
Cleveland Magazine is hosting its annual Best of CLE event at the Great Lakes Science Center on Thursday. Stephanie Haney has the latest.
WKYC
Night Ranger performing benefit concert with Cleveland's Contemporary Youth Orchestra
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, November 9th, at the Key Bank State Theatre at Playhouse Square, 80's rock icon and multi-platinum recording artist Night Ranger will be performing in the 2nd annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert benefitting the Contemporary Youth Orchestra. Danny Ripepi, a Northeast Ohio funeral home executive, was...
Remains found in Indiana in 1994 identified as missing Cleveland woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Human remains found in 1994 beneath a central Indiana bridge have been identified through DNA testing as those of an Ohio woman last seen by relatives earlier that year, officials said. The long-unidentified remains are those of Doreen M. Tiedman of Cleveland, Ohio, the Hancock County...
Gun ownership in the Black community, among women on the rise, researchers say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gun ownership trends in Ohio and across the country are shifting, especially in the Black community and among women, authorities say. Annette Sumlin is one of the faces of that trend. “I know a lot of single African American women of all ages, and they’re scared...
Akron councilwoman says bringing back 8 Akron police officers not good idea
One Akron city council member believes bringing back the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker shooting was not the right move.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
Akron Leader Publications
West Side News & Notes
DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Akron Police Department (APD) is offering a new app to help residents find department information, view alerts and submit anonymous tips from their smartphones. APD officials said the app developed by tip411 is available to download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
8 officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker return to work
The eight Akron police officers who are under investigation for their involvement in the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker have returned to work.
cleveland19.com
Autistic boy goes missing from an Akron elementary school
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking answers after their little boy went missing while he was at school. Making matters more challenging, the family says the child is autistic. The school is now on the defense, working to ramp up safety and security measures in light of this...
Downtown Cleveland businesses prepare for wave of sports fans
CLEVELAND — It may be quiet in downtown Cleveland, but in 72 hours, thousands of sports fans will take over the city. "It's exciting," said Brent Lewanski, owner of The Ivy on West Sixth. Lewanski told 3News that The Ivy quadrupled their orders ahead of this weekend. "You are...
Meet the shop cats of Greater Cleveland: Ready Pet GO!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shop -- or "Bodega" -- cats are a part of New York City's fabric. So beloved, they have inspired Instagram accounts, a book or two and even a Saturday Night Live skit featuring comedians John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon. Here in Northeast Ohio, we...
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
One-third of U.S. counties are maternity care deserts; local centers closing
A third of all counties in the U.S. are considered “maternity care deserts,” according to the latest March of Dimes report released Tuesday.
Now Open: Jaja Steakhouse in Ohio City | Doug Trattner reports
CLEVELAND — Intro, the new nine-story apartment complex across the street from the West Side Market, welcomed its newest retail establishment Wednesday. Joining Edda Coffee Roasters and Pioneer sports bar, both of which opened this summer, is Jaja, located up on the second level. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
