Sex offender allegedly changed addresses, didn't register

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Officers responding to a suspicious fire in an apartment discovered one of its occupants was a sexually-violent predator who reportedly failed to register his address with police.

Gary David Coco, 43, is required to notify state police of a change in address within three days of moving, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. But when police and firefighters arrived at an apartment at 210 East Street on Sept. 26 for a fire, the resident allegedly told them Coco had been living with her for months.

His official address was just down the street at 214 East Street, arrest papers say.

The woman told police she had kicked Coco out of the apartment a few days prior because she was trying to get custody of her children back and couldn't live with a sex offender.

Coco was convicted of aggravated indecent assault in 1997 and aggravated indecent assault against a child in 2010 against a minor. Sex offender convictions before 2006 don't designate if the victim is a minor on the state's Megan's Law website . As a sexually-violent offender, Coco is required to register with Megan's Law for life.

Coco was charged with felony failure to comply with Megan's Law requirements.

Police have not filed any charges for the fire, which was deemed suspicious by investigators.

