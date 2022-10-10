ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

BREAKING: Roderick Robinson Flips to Georgia Following Visit

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u90t8_0iTeIH4b00

Georgia Football lands yet another commit on Monday afternoon, this time flipping 2023 UCLA RB commit Roderick Robinson. This decision from Robinson comes on the heels of an official visit to Georgia for the Auburn game as well as Dell McGee visiting Robinson the week of the Missouri game.

The University of Georgia has been known as "RBU" for quite some time. As of late names like Gurley, Chubb, Michel, Swift, White, and Cook have been galivanting about NFL secondaries on Sundays.

There's no question the biggest reason for success on the recruiting trail at the running back position under head coach Kirby Smart resides in running backs coach Dell McGee.

In fact, one of Smart's initial hires as Georgia head coach was McGee in January of 2017, just days after McGee acquired his first and only win as interim head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles in the GoDaddy Bowl on December 23rd, 2016.

Since that day, Georgia has been all but a freight train at the position, due in large part to McGee's relentless pursuit of the nation's top talents. Talents like Roderick Robinson of Lincoln High School in San Diego, California.

The senior running back has long been on the radar of the Georgia Bulldogs. Sources confirmed Georgia running back's coach Dell McGee spent time in Southern California this spring showing interest in Robinson, now following a rather insane start to his senior season, FanNation reporters have spotted McGee in San Diego the night before Georgia is scheduled to play in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday night.

Robinson went in depth with Max Torres of the Ducks Digest recently, here is what he had to say about UGA.

"It means a lot. It shows that they care about me. Think about me as a priority," Robinson said of the defending national champions. "I have my official with them October 8, so just getting to see him these next two weeks is really gonna mean something to me."

Robinson also told Torres that he plans to be signed in December and be on campus in the spring, so don't expect this one to drag on too much longer.

UGA RB coach Dell McGee made headlines last week by traveling across the country to Califorlina to watch Robinson play the night before UGA battled Missouri. Robinson rushed for 217 yards and 3 TDs on 24 carries. On the year, he has eclipsed 1500 yards.

2023 UGA Commits:

  • RB, Roderick Robinson
  • WR, Yazeed Haynes
  • WR, Tyler Williams
  • OL, Joshua Miller
  • TE Lawson Luckie
  • DB, AJ Harris
  • S, Joenel Aguero
  • LB, Raylen Wilson
  • LB, Troy Bowles
  • OT, Monroe Freeling
  • TE, Pearce Spurlin
  • OT, Bo Hughley
  • LB, CJ Allen
  • WR, Raymond Contrell
  • K, Peyton Woodring
  • OL, Kelton Smith
  • DL, Jamaal Jarrett
  • CB, Justyn Rhett
  • CB, Daniel Harris
  • EDGE, Gabriel Harris

2024 UGA Commits

  • TE, Landen Thomas
  • WR, Ny Carr
  • RB, Tovanni Mizzell
  • ATH, Sacovie White

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his football game

A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sister after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. Byron, Katrina and 10-year-old Kamryn Jakes were on their way home from the game in Thomasville when a car crossed over the center lane and plowed into their car head-on. The car burst into flames, killing all three, according to WTVM. The other driver’s condition is unclear.
THOMASVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dell Mcgee
Person
Tyler Williams
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Georgia#American Football#College Football#Chubb#Smart#Lincoln High School#The Georgia Bulldogs
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy