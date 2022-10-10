ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis & Sarah Silverman Just Reacted to Kanye’s Antisemitic Tweets—It’s ‘Abhorrent’

By Lea Veloso
 3 days ago
Trigger warning: This article contains offensive language.

Letting it all out. Celebrities are reacting to Kanye West’s antisemitic posts on social media. After an online rampage, celebrities condemned the DONDA artist’s anti-semitic behavior online.

In a recently deleted tweet uncovered by CNN, Kanye tweeted on Saturday, October 8, 2022, “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” His account was restricted by Twitter for violating the rules and will be locked for an undisclosed amount of time.

On the Today show on October 10, 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out against Kanye’s posts. “I woke up and burst into tears,” she said. “Defcon three on Jewish people? What are you doing?” She continued, “It’s bad enough that fascism is on the rise around the world. But on Twitter, on a portal, to pour that in?” she questioned. “As if Jewish people haven’t had it hard enough? It was just abhorrent.” Jamie posted a screenshot of Ye’s tweet with the caption, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide,” she wrote. “You are a father. Please stop.”

Sarah Silverman also tweeted, expressing her anger towards the “Heartless” rapper and his tweets. “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on Twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate?” the comedian wrote. “The silence is so loud.” Maria Shriver also tweeted, “We all need to get onto it. Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faiths. We should never get over something like this.”

The week following up to the tweets, Kanye was under fire for his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Many celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber called Ye out and defended their friend Gabriella Karefa-Johnson who Kanye attacked multiple times online. In a screenshot of a conversation with Diddy, Diddy wanted to talk to Kanye face-to-face about his controversial choices. The producer wrote, “send me a address. Let’s stop playing these internet games. And don’t feel threatened. You’ll be fine. Just love.” “This ain’t a game,’ Kanye responded. “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business.’ Ye captioned that post with “Jesus is Jew.” Kanye deleted the posts, however he was still met with lots of criticism.

