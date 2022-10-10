ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, ME

Shack Up In This Chevy Cavalier Ice Shack Conversion

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohgAm_0iTeI3ng00

If you’ve always wanted a Chevy Cavalier but just felt that it wasn’t homey enough, then boy do I have a car (house?) for you. This seller in Hancock, Maine is currently selling a Cavalier that’s been converted to a rolling ice shack and it’s essentially a small home on wheels. Eat your heart out, Clarkson .

According to the seller, this ice shack is unique and one of a kind and they aren’t kidding. Essentially, what they’ve done (if they did the work themselves) is take a Chevy Cavalier, cut off everything from the A-pillar rearward, and replaced the entire cabin with a shack. It features stud walls covered by plywood sheathing, a corrugated metal roof, and at least four windows. The exterior plywood is painted white, while the corner trim, window trim, fascia boards, and roof are painted teal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogz3R_0iTeI3ng00

Inside the Cabinlier, buyers will be greeted by a cast iron wood-burning stove, with a chimney that ejects from the front of the shack. It was also a nice touch to add aluminum sheeting to the interior walls, surrounding the stove, to keep it from burning the exposed stud walls.

However, the oddest part of it all is that you drive it from inside the shack. The shack isn’t a trailer attached to the back of the car, it is the car. There’s a driver’s seat, which must swivel to face other occupants, as it isn’t facing the wall-mounted steering wheel. Rather than a windshield, drivers look out of the window, which has a gauge cluster for a window sill. I don’t see any pedals but there does seem to be a manual shift lever far off to the right of the wheel.

While the photos don’t show it, the ad says the car also comes with a drop down table, a radio, and more. A partial chair is seen in the photos but that’s it, so you’re just going to have to see it in person to be sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThRwL_0iTeI3ng00

The ad also calls it an ice shack but a Chevy Cavalier seems an odd choice for such a vehicle. Sure, this one has tire chains fitted but it’s still no all-weather beast. I can’t imagine it’s particularly good on ice.

For only $2,000, you can buy the front end of a Chevy Cavalier that’s also attached to a very small shack, which I assume is meant to be used for ice fishing. I have to admit, I sort of admire the ingenuity it takes to build a mobile ice shack and fitting it with a wood-burning stove. However, the idea of driving a shed with a Cavalier’s front end seems kind of terrifying.

Have any tips? Send them to nico.demattia@thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

Bid On This Awesome Restomod GTO at Maple Brothers' Dallas Sale

Vintage style, modern power. Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO heading to the Maple Brothers' Dallas sale are an upgrade from the factory performance, and it’s a proper restomod.
DALLAS, NC
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This 1957 Chevy

Do you dream of owning a classic Chevy Bel Air? Do you want the king of the 1950s in your garage? Who wouldn’t want a vintage 1957 Chevy Bel Air in their collection? However, getting ahold of the leader of the Tri-Five group is not the easiest task for car collectors, due to demand, and the few for sale on the market. The examples you can find tend to not be in the best condition, or they’re so nice that the average buyer couldn’t afford to pick one up. However, there’s an alternative to over priced, or under cared for Bel Airs, you could own one for as little as a $3.00 donation, and you get more entries to win when you donate more than $25, as a thanks for being a Motorious reader.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Cars
City
Hancock, ME
Motorious

Rule The Road in This 1953 Buick Special Convertible

This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.
GLENCOE, MN
Motorious

1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
Whiskey Riff

Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable

The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
REAL ESTATE
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shack#Vehicles#Chevy
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
CBS Sacramento

Sunken boats prompt massive removal on Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE — Sunken boats in Lake Tahoe have prompted a massive removal plan.Sue Daniels showed CBS13 drone operator exactly where to fly above one of several sunken boats in Lake Tahoe."This is somebody's personal property. It's sad that they lost it, but they are responsible for it. I believe you know if you bring a boat into the water, you should be required to take it out," said Daniels.She knows of at least three boats that sank during windy weather recently. But, unfortunately, they're right where she swims with friends. "You know there are so many different pieces of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Motorious

Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars

There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
gmauthority.com

1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
CARS
Motorious

Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction

The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
CHICAGO, IL
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy