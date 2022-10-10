JACKSON, Wyo. — The pronghorn (also known as the pronghorn antelope) born in Jackson Hole this summer will soon be headed “home” to their winter grounds. According to Grand Teton National Park, this journey will take them from Jackson south to the Green River Basin. Grand Teton’s pronghorn have one of the longest migration routes of land mammals in North America, second only to the caribou. The journey is roughly 150 miles and crosses rivers and mountain ranges. In the spring, the herd will return back to Jackson Hole where they spend the warmer months.

JACKSON, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO