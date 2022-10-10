Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35 is in jail; Victim’s mom forgives, wants justice
RIVERSIDE — UPDATED @ 7 p.m.: The mother of the woman Jamar Hayes is accused of killing on Mother’s Day when he shot her as she rode in a car on U.S. 35 said she forgives him but wants him to be held accountable for what he’s accused of doing.
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
Car crashes into house in Northridge; Driver flees scene, later caught
NORTHRIDGE — A driver crashed into a house in Northridge early Tuesday, then tried to leave the scene. Crews received a call at 12:05 a.m. of a van that had crashed through a house in the 2300 block of Wilding Avenue. No one in the house was injured, according...
Missing Ohio woman identified in 1994 Indiana cold case
Investigators have determined that human remains found under a bridge in Hancock County, Indiana, nearly 30 years ago belonged to a 34-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing in 1996, authorities announced Wednesday. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is now trying to learn more about Doreen M. Tiedman, the Cleveland woman whose remains were recently identified with help from genealogy DNA testing at an Indiana lab.
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
More Than 4 Million Deadly Dosages of Fentanyl Seized in Ohio During DEA Enforcement Surge
Press Release from the Department of Justice: CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division today announced the results of an enforcement operation that resulted in significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio. As part of the...
23 Ohioans indicted as part of drug ring involving fentanyl, cocaine and meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve defendants and 28 new charges have been added to a federal narcotics conspiracy case in central Ohio, bringing the total to 23 individuals charged. In July, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced 11 people were arrested for allegedly distributing bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine.
Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with...
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers holds Business 101 for minority business owners
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio wants to let minority business owners know about the resources available to help them succeed. The Northwest Ohio-Toledo Minority Business Assistance Centers held a seminar today to provide information about what support the State of Ohio offers to minority business owners. Topics included advice for expanding a business, special loans offered by MBAC, and how to get certified by the State of Ohio. Once minority-owned businesses have that certification, they are eligible to receive help from the state in employee recruitment.
Wright-Patterson to hold training exercise; Officials suggest avoiding Area B during the exercise
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) will be conducting a training exercise in Area B on October 13, according to a statement on the 88th Air Base Wing social media page. This exercise continues a series of trainings designed to ensure that base agencies are fully trained and equipped to quickly respond to emergencies, the spokesperson said.
#NoDeathPenaltyOH Coalition Visits Lima for the Ohio Innocence Tour
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition made a stop in Lima for their "Ohio Innocence Tour." The featured speakers for the tour include three individuals who were exonerated or freed from death row. Those individuals include the following: Ray Krone, who was sentenced to die in Arizona in 1992; Derrick Jamison, who was sentenced to die in Cincinnati in 1985; and Kwame Ajamu, who was sentenced to die in Cleveland in 1975. After the conclusion of Tuesday night's event, Your Hometown Stations caught up with all three speakers on their stories and future visions.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Ohio National Guard tours Your Hometown Stations, presents award for promoting their message
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio National Guard has honored Your Hometown Stations for helping them spread the word about their activities in the region. Brigadier General Thomas Moore, as well as other representatives from the Ohio Army National Guard, toured the facility before presenting an award and special coin to thank the station for doing their part in promoting the Ohio National Guard's activities, as well as recruitment calls. Moore says that the station goes a long way in ensuring that the Ohio National Guard's message is spread to the entire community.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
